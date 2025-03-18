NBA on ABC Regular Season Viewership Up Double-Digits From Last Year

ABC’s viewership for the 2024-25 NBA regular season was up 10 percent from last year, according to Nielsen. The 24-game slate averaged 2,683,000 viewers, compared to 2,436,000 viewers last season.

The NBA on ABC game schedule this season included two NBA Cup games, five Christmas games and the marquee, national NBA game of the week packages – NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase.

Among male viewers, this was the most-watched season of the NBA on ABC since the 2021-2022 campaign. The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series won the night among all viewers seven out of 10 times, and among viewers younger than 50 eight out of 10 times.

ABC, the exclusive home of the NBA Finals, will resume its coverage with the NBA Playoffs. NBA games on ESPN will continue through the NBA Western Conference Finals.

