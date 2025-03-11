NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC: Boston Celtics Victory Over Los Angeles Lakers was Most-Watched NBA Regular-Season Game Across Any Platform in Seven Years (Excluding Christmas) 

ESPN’s coverage of the Boston Celtics 111-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on the March 8 edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop averaged 4,605,000 viewers, making it the most-watched regular season NBA game in seven years, since 2018 (excluding Christmas). The broadcast was up 92 percent from last year’s comparable game window.

According to Nielsen, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop – the premier, national NBA game of the week – broadcast peaked with 5,342,000 viewers from 9:15-9:29 p.m. ET. The Celtics vs. Lakers game was available across ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+.

The Celtics vs. Lakers game on ABC was the most-watched program in primetime for Saturday March 8. NBA viewership on ESPN platforms for the 2024-25 regular season is even with last year.

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the New York Knicks and Karl Anthony-Towns on the March 15 edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop at 8:30 p.m. ET. Mike Breen and analysts Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson will provide commentary with Lisa Salters reporting.

