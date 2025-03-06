Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, FC Bayern, Bayer Leverkusen, AFC Ajax, on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

LALIGA Matchday 27: Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid in Key Weekend Clashes

The LALIGA title race intensifies as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid face crucial matchups this weekend. Nine of the 10 LALIGA matches will stream live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET – FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): FC Barcelona, led by Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, returns to host Osasuna at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, aiming to stay at the league’s top.

Commentators: English: Adrian Healey (play-by-play), Luis Garcia (analysis), Gemma Soler (reporter).

Spanish: Spanish: Fernando Palomo (play-by-play), Eduardo Biscayart (analysis), Moises Llorens (reporter).

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET – Getafe vs. Atlético de Madrid (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata lead Atlético de Madrid into the local Madrid community of Getafe against Getafe FC.

Commentators: English: Mark Donaldson (play-by-play), Alex Pareja (analysis), Sid Lowe (reporter).

Spanish: Mauricio Pedroza (play-by-play), Mario Suarez (analysis), Rodrigo Faez (reporter).

Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET – Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Jr., headline Real Madrid’s squad as they host Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Commentators: English: Rob Palmer (play-by-play), Stewart Robson (analysis), Alex Kirkland (reporter).

Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz (play-by-play), Mario Kempes (analysis), Martin Ainstein (reporter).

Full LALIGA Matchday 27 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sat, Mar 8 8:00 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Leganés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Alavés vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:00 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 9 9:00 a.m. Getafe vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN3 4:00 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Mar 10 4:00 p.m. Espanyol vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. VfL Bochum, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Harry Kane and Bayern München continue their chase for the Bundesliga title as they host VfL Bochum at Allianz Arena, exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga – Matchday 25 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Mar 7 2:30 p.m. Borussia M’gladbach vs. Mainz 05 ESPN+ Sat, Mar 8 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ Sat, Mar 8 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. VfL Bochum ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sun, Mar 9 10:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union Berlin ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Heidenheim ESPN+

*Subject to change

Matchday 25: Matches Featuring AFC Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, this Weekend on ESPN+

The top two teams – AFC Ajax and PSV Eindhoven – in the Eredivisie will be in action this weekend on ESPN+. Reigning champions PSV Eindhoven will lead the charge with its collection of U.S. Men’s National Team players, including Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman.

Eredivisie on ESPN+ Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) 2p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. sc Heerenveen ESPN+ Sun, Mar 9 9:30 a.m. PEC Zwolle vs. AFC Ajax ESPN+

*Subject to change

