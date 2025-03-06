Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, FC Bayern, Bayer Leverkusen, AFC Ajax, on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

LALIGA Matchday 27: Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid in Key Weekend Clashes
The LALIGA title race intensifies as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid face crucial matchups this weekend. Nine of the 10 LALIGA matches will stream live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Saturday at 3 p.m. ET – FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): FC Barcelona, led by Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, returns to host Osasuna at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, aiming to stay at the league’s top.
- Commentators: English: Adrian Healey (play-by-play), Luis Garcia (analysis), Gemma Soler (reporter).
Spanish: Spanish: Fernando Palomo (play-by-play), Eduardo Biscayart (analysis), Moises Llorens (reporter).
Sunday at 9 a.m. ET – Getafe vs. Atlético de Madrid (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata lead Atlético de Madrid into the local Madrid community of Getafe against Getafe FC.
- Commentators: English: Mark Donaldson (play-by-play), Alex Pareja (analysis), Sid Lowe (reporter).
Spanish: Mauricio Pedroza (play-by-play), Mario Suarez (analysis), Rodrigo Faez (reporter).
Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET – Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes): Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Jr., headline Real Madrid’s squad as they host Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu.
- Commentators: English: Rob Palmer (play-by-play), Stewart Robson (analysis), Alex Kirkland (reporter).
Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz (play-by-play), Mario Kempes (analysis), Martin Ainstein (reporter).
Full LALIGA Matchday 27 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Mar 8
|8:00 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Leganés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Alavés vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3:00 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Mar 9
|9:00 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|4:00 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Mar 10
|4:00 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. VfL Bochum, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Harry Kane and Bayern München continue their chase for the Bundesliga title as they host VfL Bochum at Allianz Arena, exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga – Matchday 25 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Mar 7
|2:30 p.m.
|Borussia M’gladbach vs. Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 8
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 8
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. VfL Bochum
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 9
|10:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. Heidenheim
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Matchday 25: Matches Featuring AFC Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, this Weekend on ESPN+
The top two teams – AFC Ajax and PSV Eindhoven – in the Eredivisie will be in action this weekend on ESPN+. Reigning champions PSV Eindhoven will lead the charge with its collection of U.S. Men’s National Team players, including Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman.
Eredivisie on ESPN+ Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|2p.m.
|PSV Eindhoven vs. sc Heerenveen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 9
|9:30 a.m.
|PEC Zwolle vs. AFC Ajax
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
– 30 –