Scott Van Pelt to Host TGL Finals Series on Site From SoFi Center Monday and Tuesday

Bristol, Conn. and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (March 24, 2025) – Scott Van Pelt, the host of TGL presented by SoFi prime time matches on ESPN, will be on site at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., to host TGL’s best-of-three Finals Series between New York Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC.

Van Pelt will join Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Marty Smith (reporter) inside SoFi Center. The trio has been the broadcast team for the inaugural TGL season, the new prime time team golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports.

The TGL best-of-three Finals Series begins with Match 1 on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ and continues with Match 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. If necessary, Match 3 will be played at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ on Tuesday to decide the winner of the SoFi Cup.

Following the conclusion of Tuesday night’s Finals Series, Van Pelt will be on the field of SoFi Center to present the inaugural SoFi Cup to the winning team.

Van Pelt will also host SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt from SoFi Center on Monday at midnight ET and following TGL on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. And as he has done for the full inaugural TGL season, Barrie will co-host the 2 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter from the site on both days.

Monday’s Match 1 Lineups:

Atlanta Drive GC: Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay

New York Golf Club: Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

About TGL presented by SoFi:

TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to prime time. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL’s six teams include Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL Explained.

TGL presented by SoFi Media Hub:

The TGL presented by SoFi Media Hub offers media members a wide selection of downloadable assets, such as explainer content; league and team logos; player and team images; schedule information; highlights; press conference footage and transcripts; statistics; and more. Register now to gain access: TGL’s Media Hub.

