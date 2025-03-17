Season Two of ESPN Original Series Full Court Press, Featuring Hannah Hidalgo, Flau’jae Johnson, and Kiki Iriafen, to Premiere May 3

Watch Trailer

Heading into March Madness, ESPN today announced that Full Court Press will return for a second season on May 3. Directed by Nikki Spetseris and produced by Omaha Productions and Words + Pictures in partnership with ESPN, the four-part ESPN Original Series will immerse viewers in the world of elite women’s college basketball through the experiences of sophomore Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, junior LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson, and graduate student USC forward Kiki Iriafen. Through exclusive interviews and inside access, viewers will experience pivotal moments from the 2024-2025 season, both on and off the court, as each athlete blazes a path in this new era of women’s basketball.

“The growing momentum behind women’s basketball is driven by its stars, and Full Court Press features three unforgettable, larger-than-life personalities,” said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President of Production for ESPN Originals. “Hannah, Flau’jae, and Kiki are more than great players – they’re great characters. Season two captures the drive and resilience that make them special. We’re excited to continue telling these compelling stories and showcasing the evolution of the sport.”

“There is no better time to be a fan of women’s college basketball than right now,” said Peyton Manning, founder of Omaha Productions. “We’re thrilled to share the stories of these three talented women as they continue to push the game to new heights.”

The premiere schedule is as follows. All episodes will be available to stream on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ immediately following linear airings.

Episode 1: May 3 at 1pm ET on ESPN

Episode 2: May 3 at 2pm ET on ESPN

Episode 3: May 11 at 9pm ET on ESPN2

Episode 4: May 11 at 10pm ET on ESPN2

Below is a closer look at the featured athletes and their journeys.

Hannah Hidalgo (University of Notre Dame, Sophomore Guard)

The youngest of our featured athletes, Hannah Hidalgo is lightning in a bottle: diving, screaming, and flexing her way to victory. That competitive fire inspires her scrappy style of play, and after her dazzling play on the court secured ACC Rookie of the Year honors and national attention in 2024, Hannah is having a standout sophomore season – with her faith and her family grounding her along the way.

Flau’jae Johnson (Louisiana State University, Junior Guard)

Flau’Jae Johnson has always been determined. Whether it’s basketball, music or business – as soon as she accomplishes one goal – she’s quickly onto the next. On the court, Flau’jae is an emerging leader for the LSU Tigers who are looking for their second title in three seasons. Off the court, Flau’jae can be found managing her flourishing music career and growing list of NIL deals, while contemplating declaring for the WNBA draft.

Kiki Iriafen (University of Southern California, Graduate Student Forward)

After graduating early from Stanford with a degree in design engineering, Los Angeles native, Kiki Iriafen, transferred to the University of Southern California for the 2024-25 season. Navigating these new surroundings, Kiki is growing as a vocal leader and star in her own right, The 2024 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year is motivated to succeed as the missing piece of this Trojans championship run and is hoping to secure her spot as a top-5 WNBA pick.

In tandem with the upcoming series premiere, ESPN has partnered with Dan Life to create custom crowns for Hannah, Flau’jae, and Kiki, symbolizing their crowning achievements. Fans can stay tuned to see where the crowns will appear in the lead-up to the series premiere.

