SEC Network Rolls into the Madness of March with Comprehensive Champ Week Coverage Surrounding 2025 SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments

SEC Network (SECN) is gearing up for postseason play with more than 70 hours of studio and event programming on the network surrounding the women’s conference tournament action in Greenville, S.C., and the men’s conference tournament play in Nashville, Tenn. First round, second round and two quarterfinals in the Southeastern Conference Tournament are slated for SECN, complemented with live studio coverage on-site throughout both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

SEC Tournament Showdowns Set for SEC Network, ESPN and ESPN2

The first and second rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament are slated to be televised on SEC Network, along with the evening session of the quarterfinal round. The first two quarterfinals of the tournament will air on ESPN, followed by the semifinals on ESPN2. The Championship game on Sunday will return to ESPN, set for 3 p.m.

Sam Gore will team up with Steffi Sorensen to call the morning session of the first round on Wednesday, while Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will be on the call for the evening session of the first round. Gore will then team up with Nikki Fargas to call first session of the second round games on Thursday, with Lyle and Peck once again teaming up to cover the evening doubleheader.

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will bring fans the action of the first two quarterfinals on Friday (ESPN), with Lyle and Peck calling the second two quarterfinals on Friday night (SECN).

The trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe return for Semifinal Saturday’s games at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (ESPN2) before making the championship call on Sunday to see which team will cut down the net in Greenville (ESPN, 3 p.m.).

On the men’s side, the first and second rounds are slated to be televised on SEC Network, along with the evening session of the quarterfinal round. The first two quarterfinals of the tournament, along with the semifinals and championship game are set to air on ESPN.

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims team up from the first round to the championship to bring fans all the action. The trio are set to call the early session in the first round and second rounds on SEC Network, before moving over to ESPN for the first two quarterfinals on Friday. Shulman, Bilas and Sims continue on ESPN for each game on Semifinal Saturday and Championship Sunday.

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Molly McGrath are also on site in Nashville and are slated for the evening sessions across the first round, second round and quarterfinals (Wed. – Fri.).

SEC Now Covers All the Action from the ‘Villes

SEC Now will bring fans all the insight and analysis from Greenville, S.C., as Kellie Harper, Fargas and Sorensen join hosts Dari Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and postgame coverage throughout the week. Tournament studio coverage from Greenville begins at 10:30 a.m. (Wed., and Thu) and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with additional Semifinal Saturday coverage throughout the day. SEC Now will also have a special Championship Sunday postgame edition at 8:30 p.m.

The following week, SEC Now will be live from Music City, providing live programming from the SEC Men’s Tournament. Hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns will be accompanied by analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback and Ron Slay as they team up for pre-game, halftime and postgame coverage on SEC Network throughout the week.

Additional Programming and Coverage Highlights

Women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® – The women’s hoops edition of ESPN’s College GameDay wraps up its 2025 regular season run with a show live from Greenville ahead of the Championship game. Hosted by Elle Duncan with analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike , the premier pregame show will air from noon – 1 p.m. on March 9 (ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+) as the trio brings fans all the insights for Championship Sunday.

with analysts and , the premier pregame show will air from noon – 1 p.m. on March 9 (ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+) as the trio brings fans all the insights for Championship Sunday. The Paul Finebaum Show – Finebaum will be live throughout the week, covering the latest from the SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. When there are live games on SEC Network, The Paul Finebaum Show will air on ESPN Radio and/or SEC Network+.

SEC Inside – SEC Network will air two special SEC Tournament recaps to wrap up the action from the semifinals and finals in Greenville and Nashville. SEC Inside: SEC Women’s Tournament airs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, and SEC Inside: SEC Men’s Tournament follows the next week at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18.

SEC Now: Selection Special – SEC Now: Selection Special is set for Sunday, March 16 at 9 p.m. from SEC Network’s Charlotte, N.C., studios. Nowkhah and Burns will be joined by Slay and Sorensen to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play.

SEC Network Social & Digital – SEC Network social and digital will have full, on-site coverage from both tournaments across Instagram, TikTok, Facebookand Twitter/X, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights and digital content on com and more.

Champ Week – SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament (Greenville, S.C.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Wed, Mar 5 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Sam Gore, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 1:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Sam Gore, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck SEC Network Thu, Mar 6 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Sam Gore, Nikki Fargas SEC Network 1:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Sam Gore, Nikki Fargas SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck SEC Network Fri, Mar 7 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 2:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck SEC Network Sat, Mar 8 4:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN2 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN2 Sun, Mar 9 3 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN

Champ Week – SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Wed, Mar 12 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims SEC Network 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims SEC Network 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network Thu, Mar 13 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims SEC Network 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims SEC Network 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network Fri, Mar 14 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Molly McGrath SEC Network Sat, Mar 15 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN Sun, Mar 16 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.