The GR8 Chase Continues Thursday with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals Against the Minnesota Wild on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

5 Exclusive NHL Games This Week

ABC Hockey Saturday Continues with an Original Six Matchup in Prime Time: Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m. ET

The Point Returns Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+

NHL Power Play with Ovechkin and the Capitals Headlining Two Games on ESPN+

NHL Quarter Century Continues March 24 on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with five exclusive games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, beginning Monday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Vancouver Canucks take on the New Jersey Devils on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Thursday, ‘The GR8 Chase’ continues as Alex Ovechkin (888 goals) continues his pursuit of the NHL all-time scoring record (894 goals) when the Washington Capitals face the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. At 10 p.m., with both teams in playoff contention, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Colorado Avalanche on ESPN.

ABC Hockey Saturday action continues in prime time with an original six matchup between the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings at 8 p.m. (simulcast on ESPN+).

Sunday, exclusive action continues with the Kings and San Jose Sharks at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Commentator assignments are subject to change

*Washington at Minnesota is shared with Monumental Sports Network

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to this week’s exclusive games, 43 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions

The Washington Capitals, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, have two Power Play games this week on ESPN+ as Alex Ovechkin (888 goals) – just seven goals away – continues the ‘GR8 Chase’ for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record (894).

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Every day until the end of the regular season, NHL Playoff Watch will be updated on ESPN.com/NHL with current playoff matchups, schedules, scores, expanded standings and a draft lottery outlook.

