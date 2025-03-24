The Puck Drops on NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Post-Season Play Across ESPN Platforms
- Season-long coverage culminates with NCAA Men’s Frozen Four (April 10 & 12 in St. Louis) on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Regional Semifinals Begin Thursday and Friday with Regional Finals on Saturday and Sunday Across ESPN Platforms
- ESPN’s John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich Lead the Men’s Frozen Four Coverage
- NHL analyst Kevin Weekes joins NCAA coverage team for Regionals
ESPN platforms continue their winter sports championship season with the exclusive presentation of the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament. Coverage begins with the first round games on Thursday, March 27 and culminates with the Men’s Frozen Four semifinals (April 10) and national championship (April 12) in St. Louis.
Thursday and Friday, the puck drops for the regional semifinals and the regional finals take place Saturday and Sunday across ESPN platforms. Boston College (26-7-2), last year’s runner-up is the No. 1 seed will take on Bentley, who will make their first-ever tournament appearance on Friday (2 p.m., ESPNU).
ESPN’s lead commentator team of John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich will call the Manchester, N.H. regional on Friday and Sunday. Analyst Kevin Weekes, one of ESPN’s top NHL analysts, joins the Frozen Four coverage team for the first time, paired with Jason Ross Jr. on the Allentown, Pa. regional. Additional teams include: Roxy Bernstein and Ben Clymer will call the Fargo, N.D. regional games, and Kevin Gehl and Sean Ritchlin take the Toledo, Ohio regionals on Thursday and Saturday.
The puck drops on the Men’s Frozen Four at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis with semifinal games on April 10 across ESPN2 and ESPN+. Buccigross will call his 12th Frozen Four, alongside analyst Cohen – who scored an overtime goal to secure Boston University’s National Championship at the 2009 event – and reporter Kessenich. The 2024-25 national champion will be crowned on Saturday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+).
ESPN continues its presentation with Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship, an original content series surrounding NCAA Championships. The episode debuts Wednesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.
|Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Men’s Ice Hockey
|Wednesday, March 26
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Ice Hockey
|Friday, March 28
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Men’s Ice Hockey
|Sunday, March 30
|Noon
|ESPNU
|Men’s Ice Hockey
|Thursday, April 10
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
*Available on ESPN+ beginning March 26
2025 NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Schedule on ESPN:
*All matchups available on ESPN+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Thursday, March 27
|2 p.m.
|Toledo, Ohio Regional
Ohio State vs. Boston University
Kevin Gehl, Sean Ritchlin
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Fargo, N.D. Regional
Minnesota State vs. No. 4 Western Michigan
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Toledo, Ohio Regional
Cornell vs. No. 2 Michigan State
Kevin Gehl, Sean Ritchlin
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Fargo, N.D. Regional
UMass vs. Minnesota
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer
|ESPN2
|Friday, March 28
|2 p.m.
|Manchester, N.H. Regional
Bentley vs. No. 1 Boston College
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Allentown, Pa. Regional
Quinnipiac vs. UConn
Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Manchester, N.H. Regional
Denver vs. Providence
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Allentown, Pa. Regional
Penn State vs. No. 3 Maine
Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes
|ESPN2
|Saturday, March 29
|TBD
|Fargo, N.D. Regional Finals
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer
|ESPNU
|TBD
|Toledo, Ohio Regional Finals
Kevin Gehl, Sean Ritchlin
|ESPNU
|Sunday, March 30
|TBD
|Manchester, N.H. Regional Finals
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN2
|TBD
|Allentown, Pa. Regional Finals
Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes
|ESPN2
|Thursday, April 10
|5 p.m.
|Men’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Men’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN2
|Saturday, April 12
|7 p.m.
|Pregame Show
Arda Öcal, Andrew Raycroft, Sean Ritchlin
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN2
*Networks and times subject to change
