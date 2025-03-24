The Puck Drops on NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Post-Season Play Across ESPN Platforms

Season-long coverage culminates with NCAA Men’s Frozen Four (April 10 & 12 in St. Louis) on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Regional Semifinals Begin Thursday and Friday with Regional Finals on Saturday and Sunday Across ESPN Platforms

ESPN’s John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich Lead the Men’s Frozen Four Coverage

NHL analyst Kevin Weekes joins NCAA coverage team for Regionals

ESPN platforms continue their winter sports championship season with the exclusive presentation of the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament. Coverage begins with the first round games on Thursday, March 27 and culminates with the Men’s Frozen Four semifinals (April 10) and national championship (April 12) in St. Louis.

Thursday and Friday, the puck drops for the regional semifinals and the regional finals take place Saturday and Sunday across ESPN platforms. Boston College (26-7-2), last year’s runner-up is the No. 1 seed will take on Bentley, who will make their first-ever tournament appearance on Friday (2 p.m., ESPNU).

ESPN’s lead commentator team of John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich will call the Manchester, N.H. regional on Friday and Sunday. Analyst Kevin Weekes, one of ESPN’s top NHL analysts, joins the Frozen Four coverage team for the first time, paired with Jason Ross Jr. on the Allentown, Pa. regional. Additional teams include: Roxy Bernstein and Ben Clymer will call the Fargo, N.D. regional games, and Kevin Gehl and Sean Ritchlin take the Toledo, Ohio regionals on Thursday and Saturday.

The puck drops on the Men’s Frozen Four at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis with semifinal games on April 10 across ESPN2 and ESPN+. Buccigross will call his 12th Frozen Four, alongside analyst Cohen – who scored an overtime goal to secure Boston University’s National Championship at the 2009 event – and reporter Kessenich. The 2024-25 national champion will be crowned on Saturday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+).

ESPN continues its presentation with Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship, an original content series surrounding NCAA Championships. The episode debuts Wednesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship Date Time (ET) Network Men’s Ice Hockey Wednesday, March 26 2 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Ice Hockey Friday, March 28 1 p.m. ESPNU Men’s Ice Hockey Sunday, March 30 Noon ESPNU Men’s Ice Hockey Thursday, April 10 5 p.m. ESPNU

*Available on ESPN+ beginning March 26

2025 NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Schedule on ESPN:

*All matchups available on ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform(s) Thursday, March 27 2 p.m. Toledo, Ohio Regional

Ohio State vs. Boston University

Kevin Gehl, Sean Ritchlin ESPNU 5 p.m. Fargo, N.D. Regional

Minnesota State vs. No. 4 Western Michigan

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Toledo, Ohio Regional

Cornell vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Kevin Gehl, Sean Ritchlin ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Fargo, N.D. Regional

UMass vs. Minnesota

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPN2 Friday, March 28 2 p.m. Manchester, N.H. Regional

Bentley vs. No. 1 Boston College

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich ESPNU 5 p.m. Allentown, Pa. Regional

Quinnipiac vs. UConn

Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Manchester, N.H. Regional

Denver vs. Providence

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Allentown, Pa. Regional

Penn State vs. No. 3 Maine

Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes ESPN2 Saturday, March 29 TBD Fargo, N.D. Regional Finals

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPNU TBD Toledo, Ohio Regional Finals

Kevin Gehl, Sean Ritchlin ESPNU Sunday, March 30 TBD Manchester, N.H. Regional Finals

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich ESPN2 TBD Allentown, Pa. Regional Finals

Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes ESPN2 Thursday, April 10 5 p.m. Men’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Men’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich ESPN2 Saturday, April 12 7 p.m. Pregame Show

Arda Öcal, Andrew Raycroft, Sean Ritchlin ESPN2 7:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich ESPN2

*Networks and times subject to change

-30-

