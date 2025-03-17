Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- The GR8 Chase Continues on NHL Power Play with Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals Headlining Three Games on ESPN+
- Utah Hockey Club at Edmonton Oilers Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- ABC Hockey Saturday Continues in Prime Time: Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m.
- The Point Returns Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+
The NHL regular season continues this week with three exclusive games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Exclusive game action begins Tuesday, March 18, at 9 p.m. ET when the Utah Hockey Club face the Edmonton Oilers and league-leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl for a Western Conference matchup on ESPN.
Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks and Quinn Hughes face the St. Louis Blues in a tight Western Conference wild card race at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
ABC Hockey Saturday action continues in prime time with an interconference matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. (simulcast on ESPN+).
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, March 18
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Utah Hockey Club at Edmonton Oilers
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Blake Bolden, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, March 20
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by Arda Öcal alongside Kevin Weekes, covers top storylines from around the league.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|Saturday, March 22
|8 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to this week’s exclusive games, 44 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions
The Washington Capitals, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, have three Power Play games this week on ESPN+ as Alex Ovechkin (887 goals) – just eight goals away – continues the ‘GR8 Chase’ for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record (894).
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
Every day until the end of the regular season, NHL Playoff Watch will be updated on ESPN.com/NHL with current playoff matchups, schedules, scores, expanded standings and a draft lottery outlook.
