UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev | Saturday, March 8

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Las Vegas with UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev. The signature event, featuring a clash for the light heavyweight title, will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. ESPN Deportes coverage of the prelims will be available from 8-8:30 p.m., with ESPN joining in progress at 8:30 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

In a battle for the light heavyweight throne, defending champion and 2024 UFC Fighter of the Year, Alex Pereira takes on No. 1 contender Magomed Ankalaev in what promises to be a thrilling matchup. Pereira (12-2), 5-0 since his jump to the 205-pound division with four-straight KOs and four wins over former UFC champions during that time, looks to continue his historic run with a fourth title defense. Ankalaev (20-1-1), riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak across seven years and holding the division’s second-most KO wins among active fighters, plans to take full advantage of his second UFC title opportunity and emerge as champion.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event features a rematch at lightweight two years in the making when No. 3 Justin Gaethje takes on No. 11 Rafael Fiziev following their initial clash at UFC 286 that came down to a decision. Gaethje (25-5), the former interim lightweight champion and former BMF Title holder, looks to make the case for his next opportunity in his 2025 debut following his unforgettable showdown with Max Holloway at UFC 300 and improve to 2-0 against Fiziev. Fiziev (12-3), making his return to the Octagon for the first time since a 2023 injury, plans to even the score against Gaethje and show he belongs in the conversation with the best at 155-pounds.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

In a lightweight bout between Dana White’s Contender Series alums, No. 13 Jalin Turner (14-8), with his 100-percent finish rate, tries to put a stop to Ignacio Bahamondes’ (16-5) win streak, as Bahamondes looks to make it three first-round KO wins in a row.

5 Amanda Lemos (14-4-1), division record holder for knockdowns and second-most KO wins, takes on No. 7 Iasmin Lucindo (17-5) in a top 10 strawweight bout, as Lucindo aims to improve to 5-1 in the Octagon.

King Green (32-16-1), a UFC veteran and division record holder for significant strikes, faces off against Dana White’s Contender Series alum Mauricio Ruffy (11-1) in a lightweight contest, as Ruffy attempts to stay undefeated in the Octagon in his third appearance.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Thu., 3/6 8 p.m. UFC 313 Press Conference: Pereira vs. Ankalaev ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 9:30 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri.,

3/7 2:30 p.m. UFC 313 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Pereira vs. Ankalaev ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. UFC Live: Pereira vs. Ankalaev ESPNEWS 7 p.m. UFC 313 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Pereira vs. Ankalaev ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 3/8 5 p.m. UFC 313 Preview ESPN Radio 6:30 p.m. UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+***, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 313 Presented by Bud Light: Pereira vs. Ankalaev (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN*, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes**, Disney+***, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.^ UFC 313 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Pereira vs. Ankalaev ESPN+

*Joining in progress at approximately 8:30 p.m.

**ESPN Deportes prelims coverage available from 8-8:30 p.m.

***Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers will also have access to the UFC 313 prelims and early prelims windows (6:30-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

^Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alex Pereira (C) vs. Magomed Ankalaev UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev Undercard Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes Undercard Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo Undercard King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy 8 p.m. Feature Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev Undercard Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya Undercard Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan Undercard Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal 6:30 p.m. Feature Mairon Santos Alves vs. Francis Marshall Undercard Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda Undercard Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz

