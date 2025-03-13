Combat SportsMMAUFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, March 15, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims
UFC wraps up a three-week stand in Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX, Mar. 15, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- Two years after their first meeting, middleweights Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze meet again in a rematch main event. Vettori (19-7-1) returns for the first time since June 2023, looking to continue proving himself as one of the best in the world with victories over Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland, and Jack Hermansson. He aims to replicate his 2023 win over Dolidze and make a statement in the division. Dolidze (14-3) has stayed active, fighting three times last year and securing back-to-back victories following a decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov. A dangerous finisher with 11 stoppage victories, he looks to become the first fighter to finish Vettori with a standout performance.
Co-Main Event
- Veteran welterweights Chidi Njokuani and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos square off in a clash of dynamic strikers in Saturday’s co-main event. Njokuani (24-10, 1 NC) found success in his move to welterweight last year, earning back-to-back decision wins. Dos Santos (25-8-1), a longtime staple of the division, looks to build on his first-round stoppage win last November after splitting results earlier in the year.
- UFC Fight Night: Expert picks, best bets for Vettori vs. Dolidze 2
- Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald calls the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thurs. 3/13
|8 p.m.
|Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|11 p.m.
|Good Guy/Bad Guy
|ESPN2
|Fri. 3/14
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live
|ESPN2
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2
|ESPN+
|Sat. 3/15
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
|Co-Main
|Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Undercard
|Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh
|Undercard
|Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson
|Undercard
|Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro
|Undercard
|SeungWoo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos
|4 PM
|Feature
|Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Ryan Spann
|Undercard
|SuYoung You vs. AJ Cunningham
|Undercard
|Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa
|Undercard
|Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes
|Undercard
|Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima
|Undercard
|Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira
|Undercard
|Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice
