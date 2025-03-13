7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC wraps up a three-week stand in Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX, Mar. 15, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

Two years after their first meeting, middleweights Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze meet again in a rematch main event. Vettori (19-7-1) returns for the first time since June 2023, looking to continue proving himself as one of the best in the world with victories over Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland, and Jack Hermansson. He aims to replicate his 2023 win over Dolidze and make a statement in the division. Dolidze (14-3) has stayed active, fighting three times last year and securing back-to-back victories following a decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov. A dangerous finisher with 11 stoppage victories, he looks to become the first fighter to finish Vettori with a standout performance.

Co-Main Event

Veteran welterweights Chidi Njokuani and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos square off in a clash of dynamic strikers in Saturday’s co-main event. Njokuani (24-10, 1 NC) found success in his move to welterweight last year, earning back-to-back decision wins. Dos Santos (25-8-1), a longtime staple of the division, looks to build on his first-round stoppage win last November after splitting results earlier in the year.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald calls the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs. 3/13 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes 11 p.m. Good Guy/Bad Guy ESPN2 Fri. 3/14 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 ESPN+ Sat. 3/15 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze Co-Main Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Undercard Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh Undercard Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson Undercard Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro Undercard SeungWoo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos 4 PM Feature Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Ryan Spann Undercard SuYoung You vs. AJ Cunningham Undercard Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa Undercard Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes Undercard Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima Undercard Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira Undercard Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice

