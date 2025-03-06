Why Not Both! – an ACC Network Documentary Highlighting the Historic 2024 NC State Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams – Debuts Monday, March 10

Watch Trailer HERE

Why Not Both! The Story of NC State’s 2024 Season, a documentary highlighting the historic NC State men’s and women’s basketball teams that both reached the 2024 Final Four, will debut Monday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The one-hour documentary takes viewers through the highs and lows of NC State’s 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball seasons which each culminated in a magical run to the Final Four. Led by head coach Wes Moore, the women’s team rose to No. 3 in the country after early-season wins over then-No. 2 UConn and then-No. 3 Colorado but back-to-back losses to in-state rivals North Carolina and Duke cast doubt on their Final Four aspirations.

With a roster made up of several first-year transfers, the men’s team led by Kevin Keatts struggled throughout the ACC regular season, dropping their last four games. Behind a miraculous three-pointer and the birth of a new college hoops star, the team would keep their season alive with an unthinkable five wins in five days in Washington, D.C.

Why Not Both! takes viewers inside each program to provide an in-depth look at how both teams responded to adversity, creating a year that will never be forgotten in Raleigh.

Through a mix of exclusive interviews and game broadcasts, plus behind-the-scenes footage provided by NC State Athletics Creative Video, Why Not Both! looks back at the Wolfpack teams that will go down in college basketball history. The documentary features interviews with key players and coaches from NC State including:

2023-24 NC State men’s head coach Kevin Keatts and players DJ Burns , Jr., DJ Horne , Michael O’Connell , Mohamed Diarra , Casey Morsell , Ben Middlebrooks and Jayden Taylor

and players , , , , , and 2023-24 NC State women’s head coach Wes Moore and players Saniya Rivers, River Baldwin, Aziaha James, Mimi Collins, Zoe Brooks and Madison Hayes

The documentary also explores the rich history of NC State’s basketball programs, giving viewers an inside look at how the spirit and legacy of three-time ACC Player of the Year David Thompson and former head coaches Jim Valvano and Kay Yow and their teams inspired the 2024 versions of the Wolfpack.

Why Not Both! is an original ACC Network documentary, directed by ESPN’s Chris Duzan.

