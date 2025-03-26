Wyndham Clark, Max Homa Join ESPN’s Commentary Team for Masters Par 3 Contest

Disney+ Streaming Par 3 Contest for First Time with ESPN+

ESPN’s live coverage of the fun and popular Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club is changing and expanding for this year’s event and for the first time, two current players will be part of the coverage as analysts.

Golfers Wyndham Clark and Max Homa are joining ESPN’s commentary team for the Wednesday, April 9, event and will work with lead announcer Scott Van Pelt at separate times during the four-hour presentation.

“We look forward to having Wyndham and Max as part of our coverage of the Masters Par 3 Contest,” said Mike McQuade, ESPN Executive Vice President, Sports Production. “Having them interacting with Scott Van Pelt in the booth and bringing their perspective to the telecast will help us serve and entertain sports fans during this fun event.”

New for this year, ESPN’s two-hour telecast of the Masters Par 3 Contest will start at 2 p.m. ET, one hour earlier than in past years, providing live television coverage when the majority of the players are on the Par 3 course.

In addition, viewing options for the Par 3 Contest will include an expanded four hours of streaming coverage on ESPN+, starting at noon and running until 4 p.m. And for the first time, the Masters Par 3 Contest also will be available to stream on Disney+ for all subscribers.

The Contest will have a prime time encore presentation at 10 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be available for on-demand streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+.

In addition to Van Pelt and the two players, Marty Smith and Laura Rutledge will conduct interviews during the coverage.

ESPN’s reimagined Wednesday schedule will also include two one-hour editions of SportsCenter at the Masters (noon and 4 p.m.) and an additional episode of Welcome to the Masters at 1 p.m. ESPN+ will stream a live two-hour Wednesday at the Masters practice round coverage program at 10 a.m.

(Clark, Homa headshots courtesy PGA TOUR)

