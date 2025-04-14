2024-2025 NHL Regular Season Concludes This Week with Four Exclusive Games on ESPN
- Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m.
- Thursday ESPN Doubleheader: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. and Calgary Flames vs, Los Angeles Kings at 9:30 p.m.
- The Point Returns Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+
- 22 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The 2024-25 NHL regular season concludes this week with four exclusive games on ESPN. Action begins Tuesday, April 15, with an ESPN doubleheader featuring the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later at 10:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Kings visit the Seattle Kraken for a Pacific Division matchup.
The exclusive NHL on ESPN regular season concludes Thursday with an ESPN doubleheader between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. and the Calgary Flames taking on the Los Angeles Kings at 9:30 p.m..
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN2 this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, April 15
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, April 17
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by John Buccigross alongside Mark Messier and Arda Öcal, covers top storylines from around the league.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Mark Messier, Arda Öcal
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, Arda Öcal
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
|Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, Arda Öcal
*Commentator assignments are subject to change
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to this week’s exclusive games, 22 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
Every day until the end of the regular season, NHL Playoff Watch will be updated on ESPN.com/NHL with current playoff matchups, schedules, scores, expanded standings and a draft lottery outlook.
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu
- The Alex Ovechkin goal-scoring tracker
- ‘That’s just Ovi’: How a true original set a goal-scoring record
- How Zach Werenski has leveled up during an emotional season for the Blue Jackets
- NHL Urgency Index: Which teams need a Stanley Cup win the most? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- The numbers behind Lane Hutson’s breakout rookie campaign
- NHL Awards Watch: Final regular-season ballots for seven different trophies
- NHL Power Rankings: Predictions for every team’s 2025-26 contention status
- Monday: Keys to the Offseason: Free agency, draft plans for eliminated teams (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Tuesday: The Minnesota Wild’s secret weapon won’t play a single minute this season
- Wednesday: Fatal flaws for top Stanley Cup contenders (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Wednesday: Inside the Senators’ build – and how high they can climb in the playoffs
- Thursday: What’s at stake on the final day of the NHL regular season
- Thursday: Stanley Cup Playoff Central: Bracket, schedule, highlights and more
- Friday: Stanley Cup Playoff Megapreview: Cup cases, X factors, bold predictions for all 16 teams
- Friday: Lapsed fan’s guide to the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs
- Saturday: Wyshynski’s full Stanley Cup playoff bracket, from first round to Cup Final (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Saturday: Stanley Cup playoffs expert picks
