2024-2025 NHL Regular Season Concludes This Week with Four Exclusive Games on ESPN

Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m.

Thursday ESPN Doubleheader: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. and Calgary Flames vs, Los Angeles Kings at 9:30 p.m.

The Point Returns Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+

22 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The 2024-25 NHL regular season concludes this week with four exclusive games on ESPN. Action begins Tuesday, April 15, with an ESPN doubleheader featuring the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later at 10:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Kings visit the Seattle Kraken for a Pacific Division matchup.

The exclusive NHL on ESPN regular season concludes Thursday with an ESPN doubleheader between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. and the Calgary Flames taking on the Los Angeles Kings at 9:30 p.m..

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN2 this week:

*Commentator assignments are subject to change

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to this week’s exclusive games, 22 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Every day until the end of the regular season, NHL Playoff Watch will be updated on ESPN.com/NHL with current playoff matchups, schedules, scores, expanded standings and a draft lottery outlook.

