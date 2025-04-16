2025 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Tip Off with Six Games on ESPN and ABC This Weekend

The 2025 NBA Playoffs presented by Google tip off Saturday, April 19, with a blockbuster day of first round coverage across ESPN and ABC platforms. ESPN will televise a tripleheader beginning at 1 p.m. ET, as the fourth seed Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton host the fifth seed Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Michael Grady will call the action with analyst Stephanie White and reporter Katie George.

At 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, the fifth seed LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard square off against the fourth seed Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić. Ryan Ruocco will be on the call with Bob Myers and reporter Angel Gray. The action continues at 6 p.m. with a marquee matchup between the sixth seed Detroit Pistons led by Cade Cunningham and third seed New York Knicks led by Jalen Brunson. Mike Breen will be joined by fellow Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke, NBA Champion Richard Jefferson and sideline reporter Lisa Salters as the commentary team.

Saturday’s coverage concludes in primetime on ABC at 8:30 p.m. as the sixth seed Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards take on the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. Mark Jones will provide commentary alongside Jay Bilas and Jorge Sedano.

ABC returns with a Sunday doubleheader on April 20, beginning at 1 p.m., as the West’s eighth seed (winner of Dallas Mavericks/Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 18) visits the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and league-leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Dave Pasch, Tim Legler and Katie George will serve as the broadcast team for the Western Conference matchup.

At 3:30 p.m., the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum begin their playoff run against the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero. Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Richard Jefferson and Lisa Salters will handle commentary for the Eastern Conference clash.

For the full NBA playoff bracket, visit ESPN.com’s NBA page.

NBA Countdown, ESPN and ABC’s NBA pregame studio show, will lead into the weekend’s games. Hosted by Malika Andrews, the show features analyst Stephen A. Smith, NBA Champions Kendrick Perkins and Udonis Haslem and senior NBA insider Shams Charania.

On Saturday, April 19, NBA Countdown Presented by Hennessy airs at noon on ESPN, followed by NBA Countdown Presented by Chime at 8 p.m. on ABC. Coverage resumes on Sunday, April 20, with NBA Countdown Presented by Chime airing at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.

In addition, Hoop Streams Presented by Doordash – ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show – hosted by Christine Williamson and John Henson, will precede the April 20 matchup between the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics at 3 p.m.

All ESPN NBA programming is available to stream via the ESPN App.

