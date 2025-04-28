2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Presented by GEICO Continue Monday on ESPN with Doubleheader

Monday ESPN Doubleheader: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. ET and Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. and Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday Tripleheader: Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. on ESPN, Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

The Point Continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue this week, beginning Monday, April 28, with an ESPN doubleheader between the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk, who lead the series 2-1, and the Tampa Bay Lightning and Art Ross Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov at 7 p.m. ET. At 9:30 p.m., Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche face the Dallas Stars with the Western Conference series tied 2-2.

Tuesday’s ESPN doubleheader begins at 7 p.m. with the Toronto Maple Leafs, up 3-1, aiming to clinch their First Round series against the Ottawa Senators. Tied at 2-2, the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights battle for a pivotal Game 5 victory at 9:30 p.m..

Leading off Wednesday’s tripleheader, the Montreal Canadiens take on the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin, who lead the series 3-1, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Following at 7:30 p.m., the Battle of Florida continues with an important Game 5 matchup between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN2. Closing out the night at 9:30 p.m., the St. Louis Bluesface the Winnipeg Jets with the series tied 2-2 on ESPN.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will air regularly as a lead-in to games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs with rotating hosts Steve Levy, John Buccigross and Arda Öcal and NHL analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream throughout the playoffs on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the playoffs, following the conclusion of games on ESPN platforms.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond April 30 will be announced in the coming days.

