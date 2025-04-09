2025 WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm® Takes Center Stage on ESPN, Monday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Expanded On-Site Coverage at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google to air from location for the second consecutive year

Elle Duncan to co-host SportsCenter from site



ESPN will televise the highly anticipated 2025 WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm® live on Monday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Shed at Hudson Yards, N.Y. Ryan Ruocco will return as the host on site, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe. Lobo and Carter will break down the picks with reactions and in-depth analysis, while Rowe will interview the newest 2025 draftees following their selections.

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google to air from the Draft for the second consecutive time

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google will air from the WNBA Draft for the second consecutive year, and tip off the festivities at 7 p.m. on ESPN, hosted by Elle Duncan alongside analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter. Coverage will include a feature on Paige Bueckers, the projected No. 1 overall pick, interviews with key draft prospects in attendance, and ESPN analysts breaking down the top fashion moments of the night.

Expanded On-Site Coverage

ESPN will enhance its on-site coverage throughout the night, starting with draft prospects arriving on the signature WNBA Orange Carpet and continuing through the final selection. This year’s production will feature:

A 360-degree camera to highlight player fashion on the Orange Carpet.

Live cameras inside multiple draft rooms (featuring teams with first round picks).

Live coverage from official Draft Watch Parties nationwide

Ruocco, Lobo, Carter, and Rowe will guide fans through key draft storylines and look ahead to the 2025 WNBA season, including key matchups for the Indiana Fever, reigning champion New York Liberty, and more.

SportsCenter travels to New York City

The 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter will be co-hosted by Elle Duncan, live from The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City, providing ample coverage, with Carter and Ogwumike joining live, giving fans insight into the WNBA Draft.

All of the evening’s coverage will also be available on the ESPN App.

ESPN.com covers WNBA Draft from every angle

The night of the draft, ESPN.com’s coverage includes: