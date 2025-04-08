ESPN Inc. Earns Industry-Leading 63 Sports Emmy Nominations

ESPN earned an industry-leading 63 nominations for the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This is the 12th straight year that ESPN has led the industry. ESPN’s 63 nominations include work presented on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, SEC Network, the ESPN App, ESPN.com and Disney+.

The 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held live and in-person on Tuesday, May 20, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Notable ESPN nominations include:

Storytelling: E60 (4), SC Featured (2), College GameDay (2) and SportsCenter Special (1), In the Arena: Serena Williams (Documentary Series), Full Court Press (Documentary Series – Serialized) and Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience (2)

On-air personality nominations include:

Host: Scott Van Pelt

Play-by-Play: Mike Breen

Analyst: Troy Aikman (Event), Ryan Clark (Studio), Kirk Herbstreit (Studio), Peyton Manning (Event) and Dan Orlovsky (Studio)

(Event), (Studio), (Studio), (Event) and (Studio) Reporters : Holly Rowe , Lisa Salters

, Emerging On-air Talent: Jason Kelce , Nick Saban

, On-Air Personality in Spanish: Mauricio Pedroza, Pilar Pérez

ESPN’s nominees for the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, by Category:

Live Special NCAA Women’s Tournament Championship (ABC) Live Series Monday Night Football (ESPN, ESPN+, ABC) College Football – SEC on ABC (ABC, ESPN+) Playoff Coverage College Football Playoff (ESPN, TNT) Edited Event Coverage Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL ESPN [NFL Films]* NFL Turning Point (ESPN+) [NFL Films]* Edited Special E60 – No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers

(ESPN, ESPN+) [NHL] SportsCenter Special: The Harbaugh Brothers (ESPN) Hosted Edited Series E60 (ESPN) Long Documentary Las Amazonas de Yaxunah (ESPN Deportes) Documentary Series In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN+)

[ESPN, Religion of Sports, Nine Two Six Productions, 199 Productions]* Documentary Series – Serialized Full Court Press

(ABC, ESPN+)

[Omaha Productions, ESPN, Words + Pictures]* Studio Show – Weekly College GameDay (ESPN) Studio Show – Daily NFL Live (ESPN / ESPN2) Pardon the Interruption (ESPN) Studio Show – Limited Run College GameDay – College Football Playoffs (ESPN) Journalism E60 – Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. (ESPN) E60 – Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story (ESPN) Short Feature College GameDay: Uncle Joe (ESPN) Long Feature SportsCenter – SC Featured: Pete’s Legacy (ESPN) SportsCenter – SC Featured: The 6-Year Plan (ESPN) Open/Tease NHL on ESPN: Gloves – The Story of Phil Pritchard and The Stanley Cup (ESPN) Interactive Experience Invisible Disabilities (ESPN.com) Pat Tillman – The Battle Within (ESPN.com) Digital Innovation NHL on ESPN – NHL in ASL (ESPN+)* Noche UFC – Immersive 360 Experience (ESPN+)* Studio Host Scott Van Pelt (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Play-by-Play Mike Breen (ABC) Studio Analyst Ryan Clark (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN) Daniel Orlovsky (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Event Analyst Troy Aikman (ABC, ESPN) Peyton Manning (ESPN2) Sideline Reporter Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN+, ABC) Lisa Salters (ESPN, ABC) Emerging On-Air Talent Jason Kelce (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Nick Saban (ESPN) Technical Team Event Noche UFC – UFC 306 at Riyadh Season: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass)

[UFC, Silent House Group]* 2024 US Open (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC) Technical Team Studio NFL Draft (ESPN, ABC) Camera Work – Short Form NFL on ESPN – Divisional Round: In the Air Tonight (ESPN, ABC) Editing – Short Form NHL on ESPN: Gloves – The Story of Phil Pritchard and the Stanley Cup (ESPN) Editing – Long Form Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience

(ESPN, ESPN+)

[ESPN Films, Bluefoot Entertainment, Fresh Features]* Music Direction Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time (ESPN+)

[UFC, Antigravity Academy, Silent House Group, Q Department]* Audio/Sound – Live Event NHL on ESPN (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+) Audio/Sound – Post-Produced In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN, ESPN+)

[Religion of Sports, Nine Two Six Productions, 199 Productions]* Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience (ESPN, ESPN+) [ESPN Films, Bluefoot Entertainment, Fresh Features]* Graphic Design – Event/Studio College Football Playoffs (ESPN)

[Two Fresh Creative, Tendril] Noche UFC- UFC 306 AT RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC: O’MALLEY vs DVALISHVILI (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass) [UFC, Silent House Group, Silent Partners Studio]* Graphic Design – Specialty In the Arena: Serena Williams (DISNEY+, ESPN+)

[Religion of Sports, Nine Two Six Productions, 199 Productions]* Noche UFC For Mexico, For All Time (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass)

[UFC, Antigravity Academy, NexusStudios, BLINK Studios]* Studio or Production Design/Art Direction 2024 NHL Draft (ESPN)

[NHL, NobiousPro, Gravity, Sphere]* Noche UFC – UFC 306 AT RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC: O’MALLEY vs DVALISHVILI (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass) [UFC, Antigravity Academy, Silent House Group, Nexus Studios, BLINK Studios]* George Wensel Technical Achievement Award NFL Live

StatusPro Visualizer – VR Technology

(ESPN) NHL Big City Greens Classic | Simpson’s Funday Football | NBA Dunk the Halls

Modified Character Scaling (ESPN2, ESPN+)

[Beyond Sports, Hawk-Eye] Promotional Announcement Full Court Press – Presented by State Farm: Inner Baller (ESPN) [Finn Studios] Jingle Hoops: Regifted

NBA on Christmas Day 2024 (ABC,ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

[Rare Medium, Passion Pictures, Squad 47]* The Toast

2024 NBA Finals

(Twitch,YouTube, ESPN, ESPN App, Twitter) [Hungry Man Productions, Barking Owl, Rare Medium, Parliament Productions]* Studio Show in Spanish FUERA de JUEGO (ESPN+) Feature Story in Spanish Greenland: San Francisco (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+) SportsCenter

SC Reportajes: MI NOMBRE ES DANY GARCIA

(ESPN Deportes, ESPN+) On-Air Personality in Spanish Mauricio Pedroza (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+) Pilar Pérez (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

*External entry airing on an ESPN network.