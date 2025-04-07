ABC Scores Third Most-Watched NCAA Women’s Championship Ever on ESPN Platforms

NCAA Division I Women’s College Basketball Championship – Fast Nationals Viewership

ESPN delivered its third largest audience since the network began its exclusive rights agreement in 1996, behind only last year’s record-breaking game and 2023’s matchup between LSU-Iowa

Averaged 8.5 million viewers and peaked at 9.8 million viewers

Audience was up 75% from the same matchup in 2022 (on ESPN)

ESPN’s Bird & Taurasi Show contributed 703K viewers

2025 NCAA Women’s College Basketball Tournament

Second most-consumed NCAA WCBB Tournament on record with 8.5 billion minutes consumed

Third most-watched NCAA WCBB Tournament for ESPN platforms since acquiring exclusive rights in 1996

Preliminary audiences finished up +22% from 2023

*Full numbers will be available on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, via ESPNPR