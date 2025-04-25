ACC Huddle to Spotlight All 17 ACC Football Programs with Dedicated Spring Football Preview Shows, Debuting April 29-May 2 on ACC Network
- 17 30-minute episodes breaking down key roster moves, offseason storylines and outlook for the 2025 season for all ACC programs
- Special guest analyst appearances from Dave Clawson and Bryce Love
ACC Network’s signature studio football show, ACC Huddle, will shine a spotlight on all 17 ACC football programs, airing dedicated spring football preview shows on each team Tuesday, April 29 through Friday, May 2.
Using a rotating cast of ACC Network’s deep commentator roster, ACC Huddle will break down each team’s offseason, including key roster additions and subtractions, storylines and outlook for the 2025 season in 30-minute ACC Huddle preview show specials.
The programming gets underway Tuesday, April 29 at 3 p.m. ET with four editions of the preview shows premiering that day. Debut episodes continue each day at 3 p.m. with four more teams profiled on Wednesday, six teams on Thursday and three programs to round out the week on Friday.
ACC Network’s football personnel featured in the spring football preview shows includes hosts Wes Durham, Mark Packer, Taylor Tannebaum and Justin Walters, analysts Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, EJ Manuel and Eric Mac Lain, and reporters Andrea Adelson and David Hale.
Plus, recently retired Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson and former Stanford All-American running back Bryce Love will serve as guest analysts for several of the episodes.
ACC Huddle: Spring Football Preview schedule on ACC Network
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Programming
|Platform
|Tue, Apr 29
|3 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Clemson Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Justin Walters, Eric Mac Lain, Roddy Jones
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Syracuse Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Walters, Mac Lain, Jones
|4 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: NC State Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Walters, Mac Lain, Jones
|4:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Stanford Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Walters, Mac Lain, Jones
|Wed, Apr 30
|3 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: SMU Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Taylor Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Jones, Bryce Love
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Virginia Tech Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Jones, Love
|4 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Louisville Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Jones, Love
|4:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Wake Forest Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Jones, Love
|Thu, May 1
|3 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: North Carolina Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Wes Durham, Jones, Tom Luginbill, Dave Clawson, Andrea Adelson
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Georgia Tech Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Durham, Jones, Luginbill, Clawson, Adelson
|4 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Pittsburgh Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Durham, Jones, Luginbill, Clawson, Adelson
|4:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Virginia Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Durham, Jones, Luginbill, Clawson, Adelson
|6 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Florida State Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Mark Packer, Durham, Luginbill, EJ Manuel, David Hale
|6:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Miami Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Packer, Durham, Luginbill, Manuel, Hale
|Fri, May 2
|3 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Boston College Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Packer, Durham, Luginbill, Manuel, Hale
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Duke Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Packer, Durham, Luginbill, Manuel, Hale
|4 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Cal Football Preview
|ACC Network
|Packer, Durham, Luginbill, Manuel, Hale