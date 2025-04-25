ACC Huddle to Spotlight All 17 ACC Football Programs with Dedicated Spring Football Preview Shows, Debuting April 29-May 2 on ACC Network

17 30-minute episodes breaking down key roster moves, offseason storylines and outlook for the 2025 season for all ACC programs

Special guest analyst appearances from Dave Clawson and Bryce Love

ACC Network’s signature studio football show, ACC Huddle, will shine a spotlight on all 17 ACC football programs, airing dedicated spring football preview shows on each team Tuesday, April 29 through Friday, May 2.

Using a rotating cast of ACC Network’s deep commentator roster, ACC Huddle will break down each team’s offseason, including key roster additions and subtractions, storylines and outlook for the 2025 season in 30-minute ACC Huddle preview show specials.

The programming gets underway Tuesday, April 29 at 3 p.m. ET with four editions of the preview shows premiering that day. Debut episodes continue each day at 3 p.m. with four more teams profiled on Wednesday, six teams on Thursday and three programs to round out the week on Friday.

ACC Network’s football personnel featured in the spring football preview shows includes hosts Wes Durham, Mark Packer, Taylor Tannebaum and Justin Walters, analysts Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, EJ Manuel and Eric Mac Lain, and reporters Andrea Adelson and David Hale.

Plus, recently retired Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson and former Stanford All-American running back Bryce Love will serve as guest analysts for several of the episodes.

ACC Huddle: Spring Football Preview schedule on ACC Network