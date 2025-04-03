AUDIO: 2025 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Field Yates

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

On Thursday, April 3, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Field Yates held a 2025 NFL Draft media call following the release of his latest mock draft. To listen to the call, please click here or on the below image.

In conjunction with additional NFL Draft media calls, ESPN will have extensive multi-platform programming leading up to next month’s NFL Draft (Apr. 24-26). More information on ESPN’s on-site NFL Draft programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

