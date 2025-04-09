Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker – Germany’s Fiercest Football Rivalry – Returns to ESPN

(click here to watch video)

Harry Kane Exclusive: ESPN FC reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt interviews Bayern München striker Harry Kane

ESPN+ to Stream Tactical feed featuring aerial cam

ESPN Bundesliga lead commentator Derek Rae to call the game, live from Munich



Bundesliga’s top team, FC Bayern München, and forward Harry Kane will host Serhou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker in the second leg of German football’s fiercest rivalry match for the 2024-25 season at Munich’s iconic Allianz Arena. ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will showcase the game live.

Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 12, on ESPN+ (and on ESPN at noon) with a one-hour ESPN FC Pregame Special hosted by Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno. Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger, and Arne Friedrich will provide pitchside analysis.

The match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ (English and Spanish), and ESPN Deportes. ESPN+ will livestream a tactical feed showcasing the on-field action via an aerial camera.

Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match. Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt and analysts Thomas Hitzlsperger and Arne Friedrich will provide pitchside reporting and analysis.

Match surround coverage will include segments featuring Bundesliga legend and ESPN FC pundit Jürgen Klinsmann, live from the Bundesliga Watch Party at Café Katja in New York City. The “Bundesliga Haus” – the dynamic, fan-focused activation hosted by Bundesliga Americas – will bring the excitement and culture of German soccer to New York City on April 11-12. It also offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the Bundesliga community at one of the league’s most anticipated fixtures.

ESPN FC with hosts Dan Thomas and Craig Burley begins at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Digital content this week:

Der Klassiker Matchday 29 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Sat, Apr 12 11:30 a.m. Der Klassiker ESPN FC Pregame Special

Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno Pitchside: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger, Arne Friedrich ESPN+ Noon Der Klassiker ESPN FC Pregame Special

Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno Rhind-Tutt, Hitzlsperger and Arne Friedrich ESPN, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Der Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München

English: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson

Spanish: Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever ESPN, ESPN+

ESPN Deportes Immediately following the match Der Klassiker

ESPN FC Postgame Special

Murray, Moreno, Rhind-Tutt, Hitzlsperger and Friedrich ESPN+ 5 p.m. ESPN FC

Dan Thomas and Craig Burley ESPN+

*subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 29 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 11 2:30 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sat, Apr 12 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN, ESPN+

ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 13 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+

*Subject to change

