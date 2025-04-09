Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker – Germany’s Fiercest Football Rivalry – Returns to ESPN
ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Present FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund, Live on Saturday, April 12
- Harry Kane Exclusive: ESPN FC reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt interviews Bayern München striker Harry Kane
- ESPN+ to Stream Tactical feed featuring aerial cam
- ESPN Bundesliga lead commentator Derek Rae to call the game, live from Munich
Bundesliga’s top team, FC Bayern München, and forward Harry Kane will host Serhou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker in the second leg of German football’s fiercest rivalry match for the 2024-25 season at Munich’s iconic Allianz Arena. ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes will showcase the game live.
Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 12, on ESPN+ (and on ESPN at noon) with a one-hour ESPN FC Pregame Special hosted by Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno. Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger, and Arne Friedrich will provide pitchside analysis.
The match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ (English and Spanish), and ESPN Deportes. ESPN+ will livestream a tactical feed showcasing the on-field action via an aerial camera.
Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match. Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt and analysts Thomas Hitzlsperger and Arne Friedrich will provide pitchside reporting and analysis.
Match surround coverage will include segments featuring Bundesliga legend and ESPN FC pundit Jürgen Klinsmann, live from the Bundesliga Watch Party at Café Katja in New York City. The “Bundesliga Haus” – the dynamic, fan-focused activation hosted by Bundesliga Americas – will bring the excitement and culture of German soccer to New York City on April 11-12. It also offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the Bundesliga community at one of the league’s most anticipated fixtures.
ESPN FC with hosts Dan Thomas and Craig Burley begins at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
ESPN.com
Digital content this week:
- Archie Rhind-Tutt’s exclusive interview with Harry Kane: ESPN FC Exclusive: Harry Kane on Champions League, Ballon d’Or, Premier League return & more!
- ESPN’s lead commentator Derek Rae match preview and post-game analysis
- Columns – Gab Marcotti’s musings
- Ryan O’Hanlon’s deep dive on U.S. Men’s National Team and Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna
- Harry Kane: Winning trophies would ‘stop the noise’ around me
- Harry Kane on Premier League return: ‘Extremely happy’ at Bayern Munich
Der Klassiker Matchday 29 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Apr 12
|11:30 a.m.
|Der Klassiker ESPN FC Pregame Special
Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno Pitchside: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger, Arne Friedrich
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Der Klassiker ESPN FC Pregame Special
Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno Rhind-Tutt, Hitzlsperger and Arne Friedrich
|ESPN, ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Der Klassiker
Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München
English: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson
Spanish: Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever
|ESPN, ESPN+
ESPN Deportes
|Immediately following the match
|Der Klassiker
ESPN FC Postgame Special
Murray, Moreno, Rhind-Tutt, Hitzlsperger and Friedrich
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ESPN FC
Dan Thomas and Craig Burley
|ESPN+
*subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 29 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 11
|2:30 p.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 12
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN, ESPN+
ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 13
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
For more Bundesliga action and coverage, visit ESPN.com/soccer
