Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker, LALIGA, NWSL, Women’s FA Cup Semifinals, and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Der Klassiker on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Sat., 12:30 p.m. ET) Headlines Matchday 29 in Bundesliga

Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will commentate the FC Bayern München-Borussia Dortmund Der Klassiker match on Saturday. Coverage of the match includes a one-hour ESPN FC Pregame Special hosted by Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno, with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger, and Arne Friedrich on pitchside analysis beginning at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+ and at noon on ESPN. Full details, here.

Der Klassiker Matchday 29 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 11 2:30 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sat, Apr 12 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 13 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+

LALIGA Matchday 31: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

League leaders FC Barcelona will look to expand the team’s lead over second ranked Real Madrid on ESPN platforms this weekend.

Saturday’s Leganés FC Barcelona at 3 p.m. ET will feature Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish).

Commentary teams for Alaves vs. Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m.: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens.

LALIGA Matchday 31 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 11 3 p.m. Valencia vs. Sevilla ESPN+ Sat, Apr 12 8 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Getafe vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Espanyol ESPN+ 3 p.m. Leganés vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 13 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Alaves vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Apr 14 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

NWSL’s Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ on Sunday

On Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, Bay FC host the Chicago Stars at PayPal Park in San Jose, CA on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+. Commentators Jenn Hildreth and Lianna Sanderson (English), and Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match.

Women’s FA Cup Semifinals on Saturday and Sunday on ESPN+

Four of the top six teams in the Barclays Women’s Super League standings – Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool – are in the semifinals of the Women’s FA Cup games on Saturday and Sunday, exclusively on ESPN+.

Semifinal I – Saturday at 7:15 a.m. ET: League-leading Chelsea FC Women hosts sixth-ranked Liverpool FC Women at Kingsmeadow stadium

League-leading Chelsea FC Women hosts sixth-ranked Liverpool FC Women at Kingsmeadow stadium Semifinal II – Sunday at 10 a.m.: 4 Manchester City FC Women will face last season’s Cup winners, No. 3 Manchester United, at Manchester City Joie Stadium

Eredivisie – Matchday 28: Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord in Matches on ESPN+ this Weekend

The top three clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie – AFC Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord – will play in matches on Saturday-Sunday on ESPN+. The best matchup of the weekend: No. 9 Fortuna Sittard vs. No. 3 Feyenoord on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 29 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat, Apr 11 10:30 a.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 2 p.m. PSV vs. Almere City FC ESPN+ Sun, Apr 12 8:30 a.m. Heracles Almelo vs. AZ ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. Willem II vs. Ajax ESPN+

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

