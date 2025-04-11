Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker, LALIGA, NWSL, Women’s FA Cup Semifinals, and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Bundesliga's Der Klassiker, LALIGA, NWSL, Women's FA Cup Semifinals, and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Christine Calcagno

Der Klassiker on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Sat., 12:30 p.m. ET) Headlines Matchday 29 in Bundesliga
Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will commentate the FC Bayern München-Borussia Dortmund Der Klassiker match on Saturday. Coverage of the match includes a one-hour ESPN FC Pregame Special hosted by Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno, with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger, and Arne Friedrich on pitchside analysis beginning at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+ and at noon on ESPN. Full details, here.

Der Klassiker Matchday 29 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Apr 11 2:30 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+
Sat, Apr 12 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+
9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+
12:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Apr 13 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+
11:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+

* Subject to change

 
LALIGA Matchday 31: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
League leaders FC Barcelona will look to expand the team’s lead over second ranked Real Madrid on ESPN platforms this weekend.

  • Saturday’s Leganés FC Barcelona at 3 p.m. ET will feature Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish).
  • Commentary teams for Alaves vs. Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m.: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens.

LALIGA Matchday 31:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Apr 11 3 p.m. Valencia vs. Sevilla ESPN+
Sat, Apr 12 8 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Getafe vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Espanyol ESPN+
3 p.m. Leganés vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Apr 13 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Alaves vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Mon, Apr 14 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

NWSL’s Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ on Sunday
On Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, Bay FC host the Chicago Stars at PayPal Park in San Jose, CA on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+. Commentators Jenn Hildreth and Lianna Sanderson (English), and Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match.

Women’s FA Cup Semifinals on Saturday and Sunday on ESPN+
Four of the top six teams in the Barclays Women’s Super League standings – Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool – are in the semifinals of the Women’s FA Cup games on Saturday and Sunday, exclusively on ESPN+.

  • Semifinal I – Saturday at 7:15 a.m. ET: League-leading Chelsea FC Women hosts sixth-ranked Liverpool FC Women at Kingsmeadow stadium
  • Semifinal II – Sunday at 10 a.m.: 4 Manchester City FC Women will face last season’s Cup winners, No. 3 Manchester United, at Manchester City Joie Stadium

Eredivisie – Matchday 28: Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord in Matches on ESPN+ this Weekend
The top three clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie – AFC Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord – will play in matches on Saturday-Sunday on ESPN+. The best matchup of the weekend: No. 9 Fortuna Sittard vs. No. 3 Feyenoord on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 29 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform
Sat, Apr 11 10:30 a.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. Feyenoord ESPN+
2 p.m. PSV vs. Almere City FC ESPN+
Sun, Apr 12 8:30 a.m. Heracles Almelo vs. AZ ESPN+
10:45 a.m. Willem II vs. Ajax ESPN+

* Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– ### –

