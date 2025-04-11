Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker, LALIGA, NWSL, Women’s FA Cup Semifinals, and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend
(click here to watch video)
Der Klassiker on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Sat., 12:30 p.m. ET) Headlines Matchday 29 in Bundesliga
Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will commentate the FC Bayern München-Borussia Dortmund Der Klassiker match on Saturday. Coverage of the match includes a one-hour ESPN FC Pregame Special hosted by Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno, with Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger, and Arne Friedrich on pitchside analysis beginning at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+ and at noon on ESPN. Full details, here.
Der Klassiker Matchday 29 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 11
|2:30 p.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 12
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Holstein Kiel vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 13
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
LALIGA Matchday 31: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
League leaders FC Barcelona will look to expand the team’s lead over second ranked Real Madrid on ESPN platforms this weekend.
- Saturday’s Leganés FC Barcelona at 3 p.m. ET will feature Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish).
- Commentary teams for Alaves vs. Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m.: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens.
LALIGA Matchday 31:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 11
|3 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 12
|8 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Leganés vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 13
|8 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Alaves vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Apr 14
|3 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
NWSL’s Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ on Sunday
On Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, Bay FC host the Chicago Stars at PayPal Park in San Jose, CA on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+. Commentators Jenn Hildreth and Lianna Sanderson (English), and Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match.
Women’s FA Cup Semifinals on Saturday and Sunday on ESPN+
Four of the top six teams in the Barclays Women’s Super League standings – Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool – are in the semifinals of the Women’s FA Cup games on Saturday and Sunday, exclusively on ESPN+.
- Semifinal I – Saturday at 7:15 a.m. ET: League-leading Chelsea FC Women hosts sixth-ranked Liverpool FC Women at Kingsmeadow stadium
- Semifinal II – Sunday at 10 a.m.: 4 Manchester City FC Women will face last season’s Cup winners, No. 3 Manchester United, at Manchester City Joie Stadium
Eredivisie – Matchday 28: Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord in Matches on ESPN+ this Weekend
The top three clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie – AFC Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord – will play in matches on Saturday-Sunday on ESPN+. The best matchup of the weekend: No. 9 Fortuna Sittard vs. No. 3 Feyenoord on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.
Matchday 29 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sat, Apr 11
|10:30 a.m.
|Fortuna Sittard vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|PSV vs. Almere City FC
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 12
|8:30 a.m.
|Heracles Almelo vs. AZ
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|Willem II vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
– ### –