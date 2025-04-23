Copa del Rey Final – 260th FC Barcelona-Real Madrid El Clásico, FA Cup Semifinals, Bundesliga Title Race, and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Copa Del Rey Final: The 260th FC Barcelona-Real Madrid El Clásico on Saturday

With both teams in contention for Spanish soccer’s domestic double, FC Barcelona will clash with Real Madrid for the 260th meeting in the 2024-25 Copa del Rey Final on Saturday, at 4 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes from Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain. The contest will be the 8th Copa del Rey Final between the two clubs. Real Madrid leads FC Barcelona with 5 wins in the Spanish Cup finals.

The two teams field star-studded squads: FC Barcelona has Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Pedri on its roster, while Real Madrid features Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr., Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and 2018 FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Luka Modrić. Since joining Real Madrid this season, Mbappé has yet to lead his team to a win over FC Barcelona, who has beaten Real Madrid both times they played this season – a 4-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu in LALIGA in October and a 5-2 victory in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January.

Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, reporters Sid Lowe and Nedum Onuoha (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC pregame coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET with host Kay Murray, analyst Alejandro Moreno in the studio, Nedum Onuoha, and reporter Sid Lowe on the pitch side.

FA Cup Semifinals on ESPN+

ESPN+ will exclusively stream both FA Cup semifinal matches live from Wembley Stadium in London beginning on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET when Crystal Palace takes on Aston Villa. Commentators Jon Champion, Jim Beglin and reporter Alexis Nunes will call the match. The second semifinal match has Nottingham Forest against Manchester City on Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, with Ian Darke, Stewart Robson and reporter Nedum Onuoha on the call.

Bundesliga Matchday 31: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday

Top-ranked FC Bayern München and Harry Kane have a chance to clinch the team’s 34th Bundesliga title against sixth-ranked 1. FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. A victory for Bayern would also be Harry Kane’s first major trophy in his career. FC Bayern München will win title outright if Bayer Leverkusen fails to beat FC Augsburg, also live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Additionally, the two matches will be available as part of the Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz whip-around programming exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN FC hosts Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will provide halftime analysis of the FC Bayern München-1. FSV Mainz 05.

Matchday 31 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 25 2:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ Sat, Apr 26 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sun, Apr 27 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+

* Subject to change

English Women’s Super League on ESPN+ on Sunday

On Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET, No. 7 West Ham United will travel to twelfth-ranked Crystal Palace on ESPN+ in English from VBS Community Stadium in London, England.

Eredivisie – Matchday 30 on ESPN+

The best matchup of the weekend: No. 1 Ajax vs. Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 30 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri, Apr 25 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+ Sun, Apr 27 8:30 a.m. Ajax vs. Sparta Rotterdam ESPN+



* Subject to change

