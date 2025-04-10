ESPN Adds Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning to April 15 Exclusive Game Schedule 

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced an update to the 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule.
An Atlantic Division matchup between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on April 15 has been added as a national exclusive game on ESPN. This game replaces the previously scheduled April 15 matchup between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.
Updated NHL Schedule on ESPN:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Tuesday, April 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning*
|ESPN
*Shared side-by-side game with Scripps Sports
