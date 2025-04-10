ESPN Adds Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning to April 15 Exclusive Game Schedule 

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced an update to the 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule.

An Atlantic Division matchup between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on April 15 has been added as a national exclusive game on ESPN. This game replaces the previously scheduled April 15 matchup between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.

Updated NHL Schedule on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Tuesday, April 15 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning* ESPN

*Shared side-by-side game with Scripps Sports

