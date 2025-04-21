ESPN and WCVB Channel 5 Extend Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership with the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America

The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced today that ESPN and WCVB Channel 5 will continue as the exclusive national and local broadcast partners, respectively, for the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America under a new multi-year extension. WCVB will also provide exclusive year-round coverage for all B.A.A. events, including the B.A.A. 5K, B.A.A. 10K, and B.A.A. Half Marathon.

“The B.A.A., ESPN, and WCVB have worked collaboratively to bring compelling stories and in-depth coverage around all our events, in particular the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America,” said Jack Fleming, B.A.A. President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will build on our momentum, recognizing the efforts of those who hold Boston running in such high regard. Together, in fact, we are promoting our sport of running and showcasing the wide range of athletes we reach — no matter where they are on their athletic and fitness journey.”

“The Boston Marathon is an iconic event, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the B.A.A. and WCVB to showcase it across ESPN platforms,” said Tim Bunnell, Senior Vice President, Programming and Acquisition, ESPN. “From the powerful stories to the incredible athleticism and endurance on display, this race inspires every year—and we’re proud to bring that experience to fans.”

“WCVB is honored to extend our exclusive partnership with the B.A.A. to carry the legendary Boston Marathon, as well as to highlight the remarkable fitness events and public service initiatives that they host all year long,” said Andrew Vrees, WCVB President and General Manager. “WCVB has a long history of serving our community as well as covering the market’s beloved, signature events, and our partnership with the B.A.A. ideally suits that mission. We look forward to working with the outstanding teams at the B.A.A. and ESPN for years to come.”

ESPN will broadcast the 130th Boston Marathon, scheduled to take place on Monday, April 20, 2026, on its flagship channel from 9 a.m. ET until 12:30 p.m. ET. In addition, ESPN will also have coverage of the race within SportsCenter before the live coverage and later in the day, as well as coverage appearing on other ESPN shows and platforms.

Live coverage of the Boston Marathon will air on WCVB beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET through 8:00 p.m. ET. The race will be exclusively simulcast regionally on WCVB Channel 5’s Hearst Television owned sister-stations WMUR (Manchester, NH), WMTW (Portland/Auburn, ME), and WPTZ (Burlington, VT/Plattsburgh, NY). WCVB and all of its television partners will provide coverage of the marathon on their digital platforms and mobile apps. The Boston Marathon will also be live streamed locally on Very Local, and the streaming platform will host year-round content featuring the B.A.A. WCVB will also serve as the first-ever exclusive broadcast partner for the B.A.A.’s Distance Medley races and will provide year-round coverage of the B.A.A. and its races, with a focus on the Boston Marathon.

The partnership continues ESPN and WCVB’s legacy of broadcasting the Boston Marathon, with ESPN having previously aired the world’s most prestigious road race in the early 1980s and again from 1997–2004, before resuming coverage in 2023. WCVB provided wire-to-wire coverage from 1982 through 2006, including the largest Boston Marathon in history—the centennial Boston Marathon in 1996 featured 35,868 finishers.

ESPN annually televises other endurance events including the TCS New York City Marathon, NCAA Division I Indoor & Outdoor Track and Field Championships, NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, the American Track League and various collegiate track & field meets.

-30-

