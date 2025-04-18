ESPN Dials Up the Intensity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with “The ESPN Chirpline” — A Hotline Where Fans Bring the Heat, Humor, and Hockey Takes

Hockey fans know that chirping is more than just banter – it’s a time-honored tradition. Just ask fans of the hit Hulu Original Shorsey, the fast-talking, hockey-centric sitcom.

ESPN in collaboration with Arts & Letters are bringing the chirping tradition to life during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with “The ESPN Chirpline” – the official, real and free hotline where fans can chirp about anything and everything NHL.

A missed call still has you riled up? Upset about a move that cost your favorite team a chance at the Playoffs or a win within a series? Just feel like passionately yelling for or against a team because of your love or disdain for them?

Now you can by calling 1-844-4CHIRPIN (1-844-424-4774) and follow the prompts to leave your mark on playoff history – where ESPN will be featuring the chirpiest Chirpline calls across its social channels, live programming, and ESPN Radio throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Yes, it’s a real hotline. Yes, ESPN wants your hockey hot takes. Yes, ESPN Commentator, Host and SportsCenter Anchor Steve Levy is involved.

“There’s a heightened fandom during the Stanley Cup Playoffs – any NHL fan will tell you so,” said Brian Iglesias, Vice President, Sports Marketing at ESPN. “With The ESPN Chirpline, we’ve taken inspiration from those gloriously over-the-top 90s hotline commercials and turned it into an authentic and engaging way for fans to let out all their emotions that come with the intensity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

So…what are you waiting for?

Pick up the phone and call 1-844-4CHIRPIN. The best Playoff traditions aren’t just on the ice.