ESPN Digital & Social 2025: No. 1 in March

ESPN Digital & Social topped the U.S. Sports Category in March with 194.0 million unique users, reaching 69% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The ESPN App remained No. 1 in March, reaching 28.4 million unique users, more than the next seven non-ESPN apps combined and four times its nearest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

With 5.8 million unique users, the ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps and the ESPN Tournament Challenge app reached 3.1 million unique fans.

ESPN Social reached more than 793 million engagements – 25.6 million per day – in March (up 16% YoY), the 45th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

ESPN Digital & Social reached 91% of audiences 18-44.

