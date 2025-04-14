ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Combine to Present the 261st FC Barcelona-Real Madrid ElClásico on Sunday May 11 at 10:15 a.m. ET

First LALIGA ElClásico on an ESPN English-language television network since the beginning of LALIGA-ESPN agreement in August 2021

ESPN plans unprecedented coverage from Barcelona Thursday, May 8 – Sunday, May 11

Today, ESPN announced that the 261st FC Barcelona-Real Madrid ElClásico will air on ESPN, Sunday, May 11, as a simulcast of the ESPN+ live stream of the game. The match action will start at 10:15 a.m. ET across ESPN, ESPN+, in English and Spanish, and ESPN Deportes.

The May 11 LALIGA ElClásico on ESPN marks the first time since the beginning of ESPN’s eighth-year media rights agreement in 2021 that this event will air on an ESPN English-language television network. Combined, the reach of ESPN platforms – ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes, and ESPN – carrying the match provides unprecedented access in the U.S. to experience one of the most intense rivalries in soccer with a league title at stake.

In addition, ESPN plans its most comprehensive coverage of any match from LALIGA, Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) or Supercopa de España, with studio shows in English and Spanish originating from Barcelona beginning Thursday, May 8. (Details will be announced later).

In all, ESPN platforms have been the exclusive home of 12 ElClásico matches in the U.S. across LALIGA, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España competitions since August 2021.

261st ElClásico notes:

At stake: Four points separate the two teams atop LALIGA standings entering Matchday 32 of 38 – the closest title race between the rivals since the 2020-2021 season.

Match of global soccer stars: Real Madrid's Mbappé , Vini Jr. , Jude Bellingham , Rodrygo , Luka Modrić , goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ; against FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal , Raphinha , Robert Lewandowski , Pedri , and more.

Real Madrid’s , , , , , goalkeeper ; against FC Barcelona’s , , , , and more. The 261 st ElClásico marks the return to star-studded ElClásico games since Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2018) and Messi (FC Barcelona, 2021) left LALIGA.

marks the return to star-studded ElClásico games since Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2018) and Messi (FC Barcelona, 2021) left LALIGA. Two ElClásico contests in 15 days: The LALIGA ElClásico on May 11 will be precisely 15 days after both teams meet in the Copa del Rey Final for the 260 th El Clásico on Sat., April 26, also on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the U.S.

The LALIGA ElClásico on May 11 will be precisely 15 days after both teams meet in the Copa del Rey Final for the 260 El Clásico on Sat., April 26, also on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the U.S. The series: The first match between the clubs was on May 13, 1902. Head-to-head record in 259 matches: Real Madrid (105 wins), FC Barcelona (102) and 52 draws.

Familiarity breeds rivals: While there is no love lost between the clubs and their fans, both teams are tremendously successful on and off the field Titles won: LALIGA: Real Madrid (36 titles), FC Barcelona (27); UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid (15 titles), FC Barcelona (5); Copa del Rey (Spain's Domestic Cup): FC Barcelona (31 titles), Real Madrid (20); Supercopa de España Champions: FC Barcelona (15 titles), Real Madrid (13). Off the field: Real Madrid (#1) and FC Barcelona (#3) ranks on the Forbes "World's Most Valuable Soccer Teams" in 2024.

While there is no love lost between the clubs and their fans, both teams are tremendously successful on and off the field

