ESPN Launches New Global Football Campaign for 261st FC Barcelona-Real Madrid ElClásico

South Indian rapper Hanumankind covers the campaign with his hit song “Run It Up”

Campaign supports ESPN’s unprecedented coverage of the event from Spain

ESPN is launching an energetic new marketing campaign to match the high-stake feelings of the most iconic rivalry in global football – ElClásico – between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. This rings especially true for the 261st meeting between the two sides, set for Sunday, May 11 at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes, which could ultimately decide the 2024-25 LALIGA champion.

The campaign will debut on Saturday, April 26, during live coverage of the Copa del Rey final on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes – the 260th meeting between the two clubs.

The creative features the hit song “Run It Up” by rising South Indian rapper Hanumankind, bringing an international flair and edge to round out the creative storytelling that ties together the rivalry’s past and present, aiming to engage a new generation of global football fans around ElClásico.

“ElClásico is more than a football match – it’s a global cultural moment. We understand the intensity of the rivalry, and have developed a globally-inspired spot to match that,” said Brian Iglesias, Vice President of Sports Marketing at ESPN. “In addition to our creative, we will be providing world-class coverage to capture the magnitude of the time and moment leading up to the 261st meeting between these two legendary clubs.”

Beginning Thursday, May 8, with daily content counting down to the 261st ElClásico on Sunday, May 11, ESPN will present its most comprehensive coverage of any match from LALIGA, Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) or Supercopa de España, with studio shows in English and Spanish from Spain. ESPN FC, Fuera de Juego (ESPN+), Camino a ElClásico, El Después de ElClásico, and La Pena de LALIGA (ESPN Deportes), will originate from Barcelona.

ESPN’s telecast of the May 11 LALIGA ElClásico marks the first time this event will air on an ESPN English-language television network since the beginning of ESPN’s eighth-year media rights agreement in 2021. Combined, the reach of ESPN platforms – ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes, and ESPN – carrying the match provides unprecedented access in the U.S. to experience one of the most intense rivalries in global soccer.