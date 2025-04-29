ESPN Platforms Averaging Largest NBA Playoffs Audience Ever Through 11 Games

ESPN is generating its largest NBA Playoffs audience ever across its platforms, according to Nielsen. Through 11 games, ESPN platforms are averaging 4,448,000 viewers, up 13 percent from last year. The second weekend of the NBA Playoffs, Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, averaged 5,462,000 viewers on ESPN platforms, up four percent from last season.

This past weekend’s viewership was led by Sunday’s Game 4 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on ABC. The Timberwolves victory over the Lakers averaged 7,345,000 viewers, making it the second-most watched Round 1, Game 4 ever on ESPN platforms. The broadcast peaked with 10,274,000 viewers at 6:30 p.m. ET. Viewership was up 32 percent vs. last year’s comparable playoff game (LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4).

