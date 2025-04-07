ESPN to Exclusively Televise 2025 NBA G League Finals Presented by YouTube TV Starting April 8
ESPN platforms — including ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS — will exclusively televise the 2025 NBA G League Finals Presented by YouTube TV, featuring a matchup between the top-seeded Stockton Kings and Osceola Magic. Coverage begins Tuesday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU, with David Resnick and Cory Alexander on the call for the entirety of the championship series.
The Western Conference Champion Kings are heading to their first-ever NBA G League Finals. They’re led by Mason Jones, who is averaging 42.5 points per game during this playoff run, and former first-round NBA Draft pick Skal Labissière.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference Champion Magic are led by league-leading scorer Mac McClung, who is looking for his second NBA G League championship in three years. Osceola won both regular season matchups against Stockton this season.
2025 NBA G League Finals Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Tue, Apr. 8
|8 p.m.
|Game 1: Stockton Kings vs. Osceola Magic
|ESPNU
|Fri, Apr.11
|10 p.m.
|Game 2: Osceola Magic vs. Stockton Kings
|ESPNEWS
|Mon, Apr. 14
|8 p.m.
|Game 3: Stockton Kings vs. Osceola Magic (if necessary)
|ESPN2
All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.
