ESPN Scores Second Most-Watched Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Rounds of the NCAA Women’s Tournament on Record
Sweet 16
- Averaged 1.7 million viewers – the second most-watched Sweet 16 on record
- Up 39% from 2023
- ABC saw its second-best Sweet 16 on record with 2.7 million viewers
- ESPN averaged 1.4 million viewers to deliver the second-best Sweet 16 ever, down only 3% year-over-year
- This year delivered four of the top 10 Sweet 16 games of all-time:
- Tennessee-Texas (2.9 million – No. 3), Notre Dame/TCU (2.5 million – No. 4), Oklahoma-UConn (1.9 million – No. 8), Maryland-South Carolina (1.7 million – No. 10)
Elite 8
- Averaged 2.9 million viewers – the second most-watched Elite 8 on record
- Up 34% from 2023
- ABC saw a 17% year-over-year growth, averaging 3.2 million viewers
- ESPN delivered its second-best Elite 8 on record, averaging 2.6 million viewers
- Four of the top 10 Elite 8 games on record aired this year:
- LSU-UCLA (3.4 million – No. 3), Duke-SC (3.1 million – No. 4), UConn-USC (3.0 million – No. 6), TCU-Texas (2.3 million – No. 9)
NCAA Tournament Thus Far
- Through the Elite 8, the 2025 Women’s Division I Basketball Tournament is averaging 967,000 viewers, up 47% from 2023
- 5 billion total minutes viewed through the first four rounds, the second-highest total through this point on record, behind only 2024