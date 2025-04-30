ESPN Serves Up Exclusive Coverage of the 2025 National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship

Competition Begins Friday, May 2 on ESPN2

Coverage of Each Pairing Live on ESPN+ Throughout Entirety of Championship

For the eighth consecutive year, ESPN platforms will exclusively present the National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship, taking place May 2-4 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Over the three days of action, viewers can tune in to see a total of 15 dual matches across ESPN and ESPN2. Fans can also catch coverage of each pair streaming live on ESPN+.

First serve of the opening round begins Friday morning at 9 a.m. ET and continues all day, featuring eight single-elimination duals – with the winners advancing to Saturday morning’s quarterfinal matchups. The four quarterfinal winners will compete in the national semifinals on Saturday afternoon to earn a spot in the title match. The event culminates with the National Championship on Sunday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN.

ESPN will bring the heat to Gulf Shores, deploying a pair of commentator teams to announce the action:

Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak – a bronze medalist and three-time beach volleyball Olympian – will be joined on the sideline by former FSU beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick

and – a bronze medalist and three-time beach volleyball Olympian – will be joined on the sideline by former FSU beach volleyball standout Sam Gore will be joined by beach volleyball Olympian Nicole Branagh in the booth and former Auburn volleyball letterwinner Dawn Davenport on the sideline

For Sunday’s Championship bout, viewers can find Lyle and McPeak in the booth, and both Davenport and Fitzpatrick reporting from the sidelines.

2025 National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship – ESPN Schedule