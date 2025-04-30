ESPN Serves Up Exclusive Coverage of the 2025 National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship
- Competition Begins Friday, May 2 on ESPN2
- Coverage of Each Pairing Live on ESPN+ Throughout Entirety of Championship
For the eighth consecutive year, ESPN platforms will exclusively present the National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship, taking place May 2-4 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Over the three days of action, viewers can tune in to see a total of 15 dual matches across ESPN and ESPN2. Fans can also catch coverage of each pair streaming live on ESPN+.
First serve of the opening round begins Friday morning at 9 a.m. ET and continues all day, featuring eight single-elimination duals – with the winners advancing to Saturday morning’s quarterfinal matchups. The four quarterfinal winners will compete in the national semifinals on Saturday afternoon to earn a spot in the title match. The event culminates with the National Championship on Sunday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN.
ESPN will bring the heat to Gulf Shores, deploying a pair of commentator teams to announce the action:
- Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak – a bronze medalist and three-time beach volleyball Olympian – will be joined on the sideline by former FSU beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick
- Sam Gore will be joined by beach volleyball Olympian Nicole Branagh in the booth and former Auburn volleyball letterwinner Dawn Davenport on the sideline
For Sunday’s Championship bout, viewers can find Lyle and McPeak in the booth, and both Davenport and Fitzpatrick reporting from the sidelines.
For the most up-to-date bracket information regarding the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship, please visit the official NCAA bracket website and NCAA Volleyball on Twitter.
2025 National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship – ESPN Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, May 2
|9 a.m.
|Dual #1
No. 13 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 LMU (CA)
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Dual #2
No. 12 North Florida vs. No. 5 USC
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Dual #3
No. 16 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 UCLA
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Noon
|Dual #4
No. 9 Long Beach State vs. No. 8 Florida State
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Dual #5
No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 TCU
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Dual #6
No. 10 California vs. No. 7 Texas
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Dual #7
No. 14 Boise State vs. No. 3 Stanford
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Dual #8
No. 11 LSU vs. No. 6 Cal Poly
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Quarterfinals
|Sat, May 3
|10 a.m.
|Quarterfinal #1
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Quarterfinal #2
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Noon
|Quarterfinal #3
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Quarterfinal #4
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Semifinals
|Sat, May 3
|2 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|National Championship
|Sun, May 4
|10:30 a.m.
|National Championship
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN/ESPN+