ESPN Signs College GameDay Host and Play-by-Play Voice Rece Davis to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Davis will continue to host ESPN’s College GameDay football and men’s basketball franchises; anchor College Football Playoff studio coverage, ABC’s NFL Draft and ESPN shows at Men’s Final Four; and call football and basketball games

A 30-year employee, Davis continues with ESPN into a fourth decade

ESPN has signed Rece Davis to a multi-year contract extension, ensuring that the award-winning host will remain the face of the popular College GameDay football and men’s basketball franchises. One of the industry’s most distinguished and respected voices, Davis will continue to anchor College Football Playoff studio coverage, ABC’s annual NFL Draft presentation and ESPN shows at the NCAA Div. I Men’s Final Four. An experienced play-by-play voice, Davis will also call football and basketball games, among other responsibilities.

Davis celebrated 30 years at ESPN in March. This extension ensures that he will continue his leading role for the company well into a fourth decade.

“Rece is a trusted voice, a true professional and a tremendous teammate whose presence makes us better every day,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content. “He’s ingrained in the college sports landscape and we’re proud to have him lead our GameDay team for years to come. One of Rece’s many strengths is his versatility, and we look forward to having him contribute to a wide variety of marquee events as part of his new agreement with ESPN.”

The Voice of GameDay

Davis has hosted College GameDay Built by The Home Depot since 2015. During that time, college football’s premier pregame show has achieved unprecedented viewership success – including its three most-watched seasons – while capturing four Sports Emmys for Best Weekly Studio Show. Davis, who quarterbacks the live three-hour show each week in front of a live on-campus crowd, has been nominated for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host five times.

Davis has also hosted College GameDay Covered by State Farm, ESPN’s long-running men’s college basketball show, since its inception in 2005. This year, Davis and team celebrated the program’s 21st season.

From August through April, Davis travels coast-to-coast for GameDay’s football and basketball shows– and even overseas last season as part of a historic trip to Ireland in August 2024. In all, Davis visited 19 campuses for GameDay programs in 2024-25, playing a leading role in ESPN’s coverage of some of the biggest sports events on the calendar.

“As the great Chris Berman texted me after hearing I would continue at ESPN, ’there’s no place like home.’ ESPN has been home for 30 years. Home isn’t just a place you’ve been for a long time. ESPN is home because of the camaraderie, friendships and shared pursuit of excellence we enjoy on College GameDay and the other projects with which I’m involved,” said Davis. “I’m blessed to work alongside a remarkably talented group of analysts, producers and behind the scenes technical and support teams that make the entire experience energizing and rewarding. There is little, if anything in television like the adrenaline rush that comes when the show is about to start. It’s the best job in television and I’m thrilled to continue to serve as the host of College GameDay and College Football Playoff shows. I also look forward to embracing new challenges and roles as opportunities present themselves. I’m thankful to Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus and Mike McQuade for the belief they’ve shown in me.

None of this would work, or be worth it, without the love and unwavering support from my wife, Leigh, my son, Christopher and daughter Elizabeth. I’m filled with gratitude. Can’t wait to be comin’ to your city.”

30 Years at ESPN

Now synonymous with College GameDay and ESPN’s overall college football presentation, Davis has worked on a variety of sports properties throughout his 30 years with ESPN from motor sports as host of ESPN2’s weekend RPM 2Night and Sunday morning RPM 2Day programs (1997-99) to ESPN2’s NBA 2Night (1996-97), as well as major global football events, including the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship.

More on Davis

Davis, a native of Muscle Shoals, Ala., graduated cum laude from the University of Alabama in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degrees from the school of communications in news and public affairs. He was inducted into Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences Hall of Fame in 2019 and named the School of Communication Broadcast Department’s outstanding alumnus in 2001. CoSIDA (now College Sports Communicators) recognized him with the Lester Jordan Award (2019) and the Jake Wade Award (2016) for his contributions to intercollegiate athletics.

Prior to joining ESPN, Davis worked at WJRT-TV in Flint, Mich., following five years as a sports anchor and sports director at WRBL-TV in Columbus, Ga.

