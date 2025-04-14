ESPN To Exclusively Televise Three 2025 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament Games

ESPN will exclusively televise three games from the 2025 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, beginning Wednesday, April 16. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat (10th seed), led by Bam Adebayo, will visit the Chicago Bulls (9th seed) and Coby White. The team of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcasters Mike Breen and Doris Burke, analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth will be on the call.

In the second half of the doubleheader, the Dallas Mavericks (10th seed) and Anthony Davis will face the Sacramento Kings (9th seed) and Domantas Sabonis at 10 p.m. Dave Pasch, analyst Tim Legler and reporter Jorge Sedano will provide coverage.

Both matchups will also be available on ESPN Radio. Sean Kelley and Kelenna Azubuike will call the action for Heat vs. Bulls, while Marc Kestecher and P.J. Carlesimo will provide commentary for Mavericks vs. Kings.

ESPN will also exclusively televise the Western Conference Play-In Tournament finale on Friday, April 18. Game time will be announced at a later date. The matchup will feature the winner of Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings against the loser of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game. ESPN Radio will also carry the game as well as the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament matchup that evening. Commentator assignments will be announced following April 16 coverage. For the latest standings, visit ESPN.com’s NBA page.

Studio Coverage

NBA Countdown Presented by Hennessy will lead into the April 16 doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. Hosted by Malika Andrews, the show features analyst Stephen A. Smith, NBA Champions Kendrick Perkins and Udonis Haslem, and senior NBA insider Shams Charania. The team will also provide halftime analysis for both games.

NBA Today, also hosted by Andrews, will preview and cover the NBA Play-In Tournament throughout the week. The weekday show airs from 3-4 p.m. and will feature analysts Kendrick Perkins and Udonis Haslem, along with senior writer Brian Windhorst and senior NBA insider Shams Charania.

All ESPN NBA programming is available to stream via the ESPN App.

