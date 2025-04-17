ESPN to Present Live, Multiplatform Coverage of 129th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America on April 21

Telecast of the world’s oldest annual and most esteemed marathon to air on ESPN platforms

Prestigious Road Race to Air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes

Boston ABC Affiliate WCVB- Channel 5 Broadcasting Race Locally

ESPN will present live, multiplatform coverage of the 129th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America on Monday, April 21.

In partnership with Boston ABC affiliate WCVB Channel 5, , ESPN2 will televise the event starting at 9 a.m. ET, with coverage continuing until 12:30 p.m. In addition, the race will air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The race will also simulcast on ESPN+ starting at 4 a.m. ET until 8 p.m. ET.

Reports will air on ESPN within SportsCenter.

WCVB will broadcast the race locally with ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes’ coverage blacked out in the Boston markets.

The race field includes more than 30,000 entrants from 129 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

On the telecast, ESPN host and SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and running sports commentator John Anderson will join the crew of announcers and analysts from WCVB on the race call from Boston.

Reporting from the finish line photo bridge, Anderson will call the race with analysts including Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon champion, former professional American distance runner and Olympian Carrie Tollefson, and Amanda McGrory, Paralympic medalist and Boston Marathon wheelchair division podium finisher. Storm will be covering the race with WCVB anchors Ed Harding and Maria Stephanos.

Working at the finish line, WCVB sports anchor, Duke Castiglione will provide up-to-the-minute coverage and exclusive interviews as competitors complete their race.

As part of this year’s coverage, The Bachelor alum Matt James will join the broadcast. James will run the marathon while capturing live POV content during the race, giving fans a unique first-person look at the iconic course.

ESPN Deportes, ESPN’s 24/7 Spanish-language platform serving U.S. Hispanic sports fans, will have a live telecast of the Boston Marathon from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 21. Mariano Ryan and Daniel Arcucci will provide the commentary.

Media contact: [email protected]