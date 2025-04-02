ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Coverage: First Round Schedule

Action Begins Thursday, April 3, with Welterweights & Featherweights

Three Additional First Round Dates Feature: Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights (April 11) | Middleweights & Lightweights (April 18) | Heavyweights & Light Heavyweights (May 1)

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 PFL World Tournament begins with all-encompassing first round coverage from April 3-May 1, showcasing eight weight classes, each featuring eight top MMA fighters. Every first-round event will take place live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fl.

The 64 competitors will compete in the new, “one shot” single-elimination format for a chance to become the PFL Tournament Champion by winning three consecutive matches over a five-month span, culminating with championship bouts in August.

Additional details on ESPN’s coverage of the PFL World Championship Semifinals and Finals will be available soon.

ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament First Round Coverage

Fights subject to change

April 3: Welterweights & Featherweights

7:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 10 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 10 p.m. Feature Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 8 Jesus Pinedo vs. Adam Borics Featherweight 7 Magomed Umalatov vs. Logan Storley Welterweight 6 Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev Featherweight 7:30 p.m. Feature Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Thad Jean Welterweight ESPN+ 4 Gabriel Braga vs. Fred Dupras Featherweight 3 Giannis Bachar vs. Masayuki Kikuri Welterweight 2 Nathan Kelly vs. Taekyun Kim Featherweight 1 Joseph Luciano vs. Sarek Shields Welterweight

April 11: Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights

8 p.m.: ESPN+ | 11 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 11 p.m. Feature Taila Santos vs. Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 9 Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rittenhouse Bantamweight 8 Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez Bantamweight 7 Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell Bantamweight 8 p.m. Feature Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight ESPN+ 5 Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley Bantamweight 4 Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop Women’s Flyweight 3 Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova Women’s Flyweight 2 Marcirley Alves vs. Vilson Noregjoni Bantamweight 1 Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Saray Orozco Women’s Flyweight

April 18: Middleweights & Lightweights

4:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 7 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 7 p.m. Feature Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards Middleweight ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes 9 Alexander Shabliy vs. Brent Primus Lightweight 8 Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese Lightweight 7 Mads Burnell vs. Jay-Jay Wilson Lightweight 4:30 p.m. Feature Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta Middleweight ESPN+ 5 Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman Middleweight 4 Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis Lightweight 3 Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov Middleweight 2 Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Jordan Newman Middleweight 1 Sergio Cossio vs. Robert Watley Lightweight

May 1: Heavyweights & Light Heavyweights

7:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 10 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Time (ET) Fight Matchup Division Platform(s) 10 p.m. Feature Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson Light Heavyweight ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 8 Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy Heavyweight 7 Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore Light Heavyweight 6 Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell Light Heavyweight 7:30 p.m. Feature Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson Heavyweight ESPN+ 4 Linton Vassell vs. Oleg Popov Heavyweight 3 Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes Light Heavyweight 2 Rodrigo Mascimento vs. Abraham Bably Heavyweight 1 Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier Light Heavyweight

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]