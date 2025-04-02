ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament Coverage: First Round Schedule
Action Begins Thursday, April 3, with Welterweights & Featherweights
Three Additional First Round Dates Feature: Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights (April 11) | Middleweights & Lightweights (April 18) | Heavyweights & Light Heavyweights (May 1)
ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 PFL World Tournament begins with all-encompassing first round coverage from April 3-May 1, showcasing eight weight classes, each featuring eight top MMA fighters. Every first-round event will take place live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fl.
The 64 competitors will compete in the new, “one shot” single-elimination format for a chance to become the PFL Tournament Champion by winning three consecutive matches over a five-month span, culminating with championship bouts in August.
Additional details on ESPN’s coverage of the PFL World Championship Semifinals and Finals will be available soon.
ESPN’s 2025 PFL World Tournament First Round Coverage
Fights subject to change
April 3: Welterweights & Featherweights
7:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 10 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|10 p.m.
|Feature
|Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|8
|Jesus Pinedo vs. Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|7
|Magomed Umalatov vs. Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|6
|Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
|Featherweight
|7:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Thad Jean
|Welterweight
|ESPN+
|4
|Gabriel Braga vs. Fred Dupras
|Featherweight
|3
|Giannis Bachar vs. Masayuki Kikuri
|Welterweight
|2
|Nathan Kelly vs. Taekyun Kim
|Featherweight
|1
|Joseph Luciano vs. Sarek Shields
|Welterweight
April 11: Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights
8 p.m.: ESPN+ | 11 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|11 p.m.
|Feature
|Taila Santos vs. Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|9
|Leandro Higo vs. Josh Rittenhouse
|Bantamweight
|8
|Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|7
|Kasum Kasumov vs. Justin Wetzell
|Bantamweight
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Liz Carmouche vs. Ilara Joanne
|Women’s Flyweight
|ESPN+
|5
|Matheus Mattos vs. Jake Hadley
|Bantamweight
|4
|Kana Watanabe vs. Jena Bishop
|Women’s Flyweight
|3
|Elora Dana vs. Diana Avsaragova
|Women’s Flyweight
|2
|Marcirley Alves vs. Vilson Noregjoni
|Bantamweight
|1
|Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Saray Orozco
|Women’s Flyweight
April 18: Middleweights & Lightweights
4:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 7 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|7 p.m.
|Feature
|Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|9
|Alexander Shabliy vs. Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|8
|Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|7
|Mads Burnell vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
|Lightweight
|4:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta
|Middleweight
|ESPN+
|5
|Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|4
|Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|3
|Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov
|Middleweight
|2
|Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Jordan Newman
|Middleweight
|1
|Sergio Cossio vs. Robert Watley
|Lightweight
May 1: Heavyweights & Light Heavyweights
7:30 p.m.: ESPN+ | 10 p.m.: ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Time (ET)
|Fight
|Matchup
|Division
|Platform(s)
|10 p.m.
|Feature
|Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson
|Light Heavyweight
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|8
|Valentin Moldavsky vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
|Heavyweight
|7
|Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore
|Light Heavyweight
|6
|Karl Albrektsson vs. Simeon Powell
|Light Heavyweight
|7:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Alexandr Romanov vs. Tim Johnson
|Heavyweight
|ESPN+
|4
|Linton Vassell vs. Oleg Popov
|Heavyweight
|3
|Sullivan Cauley vs. Marcelo Nunes
|Light Heavyweight
|2
|Rodrigo Mascimento vs. Abraham Bably
|Heavyweight
|1
|Alex Polizzi vs. Rafael Xavier
|Light Heavyweight
