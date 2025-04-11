ESPN’s First Round Masters Tournament Coverage Averages 2.3 Million Viewers

ESPN’s live telecast of the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 10, attracted an average audience of 2.3 million. The coverage aired from 3-7:23 p.m. ET and was the most-viewed sports program for the day across all broadcast and cable networks..

ESPN’s first round telecast in 2024, when coverage included Tiger Woods in competition, averaged 3.2 million viewers, the highest for the first round since 2015.

Also on Tuesday, ESPN’s Welcome to the Masters lead-in program, which aired from 1-3 p.m., averaged 455,000 viewers.

For the two weekend days of the Masters, live streaming coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes (Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16) continues on ESPN+ all day, each day of the Tournament.

In addition to the live streaming coverage on ESPN+, SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue to report from the Masters throughout the weekend.

