ESPN’s Masters Tournament Second Round Coverage Averages 3.1 Million Viewers; Peaks at 3.4M

ESPN’s live coverage of the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 11, averaged 3.1 million viewers between 3-7:30 p.m. ET, peaking at 3.4 million during the 4:45-5 p.m. quarter hour, according to Nielsen Fast National data.

The audience was up considerably from Thursday’s first round, which averaged 2.3 million viewers.

ESPN’s two-day average for the Masters was 2.7 million, down from the 2024 two-day average of 3.4 million when Tiger Woods was participating in the Tournament and ESPN’s telecasts included portions of both of his rounds. The second round telecast in 2024 averaged 3.6 million viewers.

ESPN’s news and information platforms including SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue coverage of the Masters through Sunday’s conclusion of the event.

In addition, live streaming coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes (Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16) continues on ESPN+ for the final day of the Tournament.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]