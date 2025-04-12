ESPN’s Masters Tournament Second Round Coverage Averages 3.1 Million Viewers; Peaks at 3.4M

Golf

ESPN’s Masters Tournament Second Round Coverage Averages 3.1 Million Viewers; Peaks at 3.4M

Photo of Andy Hall Andy Hall Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

ESPN’s live coverage of the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 11, averaged 3.1 million viewers between 3-7:30 p.m. ET, peaking at 3.4 million during the 4:45-5 p.m. quarter hour, according to Nielsen Fast National data.

The audience was up considerably from Thursday’s first round, which averaged 2.3 million viewers.

ESPN’s two-day average for the Masters was 2.7 million, down from the 2024 two-day average of 3.4 million when Tiger Woods was participating in the Tournament and ESPN’s telecasts included portions of both of his rounds. The second round telecast in 2024 averaged 3.6 million viewers.

ESPN’s news and information platforms including SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue coverage of the Masters through Sunday’s conclusion of the event.

In addition, live streaming coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes (Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16) continues on ESPN+ for the final day of the Tournament.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]

Tags
Photo of Andy Hall Andy Hall Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Andy Hall

Andy Hall

My main responsibility is PR/Communications for ESPN’s news platforms including the Enterprise/Investigative Unit, the E60 program and SportsCenter. In addition, I’m the PR contact for ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage, golf majors (the Masters and PGA Championship) and TGL golf. I’m based in Daytona Beach, Fla., and have been with ESPN since 2006.
Back to top button