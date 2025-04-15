Going to Green Bay! ESPN Presents the 2025 NFL Draft Across Multiple Platforms April 24-26

ESPN’s 46 th Consecutive Year Airing the Marquee Offseason Event

ABC Brings Fans Unique NFL Draft Presentation for Seventh Year

Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Molly McGrath and Adam Schefter (ESPN) and Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Field Yates, Laura Rutledge and Pete Thamel (ABC) are Among the Many Voices of the NFL Draft Presentation; Mike Greenberg (ESPN) and Rece Davis (ABC) Host

Peter Schrager to Make ESPN NFL Draft Debut on Day Three Following Studio Show Appearances Throughout Draft Week

Matt Miller Also Contributes to Day Three; Jordan Reid on ESPN Radio For Every Round

NFL Live, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, The Pat McAfee Show, Highlight the 40+ Hours of Cross-Platform Programming from Green Bay

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company will present the entire 2025 NFL Draft, with coverage across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social media platforms, as the NFL takes their marquee offseason event to the iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, from Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26, providing 14 hours and 257 NFL Draft picks as prospects become professionals. Comprehensive coverage of each pick will be complemented across ESPN’s platforms, including onsite studio programming with extended versions of NFL Live, College GameDay, The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter and live hits from ABC’s Good Morning America and more, throughout the three days of the NFL Draft.

Since 1980, ESPN has broadcasted the NFL Draft, highlighting and underscoring the network’s commitment to delivering fans the most exciting off-the-field event of the League’s calendar year.

For the NFL Draft’s first round, Thursday, Apr. 24 (8 p.m. ET), ESPN and ABC will provide fans two uniquely different presentations. ESPN’s presentation will focus on the specific NFL team and the draftee’s on-field performance, highlighting their athletic accolades and impact on the field. Conversely, for the seventh consecutive year, ABC’s presentation will emphasize storytelling and the draftee’s road to the NFL Draft, highlighting their lesser-known stories.

Adding to the all-encompassing first round coverage, and live from Green Bay, The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular, available across YouTube, TikTok, the ESPN App and streaming on ESPN+, will cover all 32 picks on Thursday night, building on the success of the 2024 inaugural on-location edition.

Friday’s coverage of rounds two and three on ESPN and ABC will follow the same format as Thursday’s presentation, with round two beginning at 7 p.m. On the third and final day of the NFL Draft, Saturday, Apr. 26 (12 p.m.), ESPN’s nearly seven-hour-presentation of rounds 4-7 will be simulcast on ABC. The entire 2025 NFL Draft will also be televised on NFL Network and streamed live via NFL digital properties.

ESPN’s set will be inside the NFL Draft theater in the shadows of the iconic Lambeau Field, with ABC’s set and The Pat McAfee Show set located just off the Atrium of Lambeau Field.

Please note, Friday’s ESPN presentation could potentially slide to ESPN2 due to the NBA Playoffs. A final determination will be made in the coming days.

NFL Draft Sets Filled with Industry-Leading Analysts, Hosts and Reporters

ESPN’s premier NFL Draft analysts will be prominent fixtures across ESPN platforms once again with NFL Draft guru, Mel Kiper Jr. partaking in his 42nd NFL Draft alongside 1999 NFL draftee Booger McFarland (7th NFL Draft as an analyst) and 1991 NFL draftee Louis Riddick (11th NFL Draft as an analyst). For the fifth consecutive year, Mike Greenberg will anchor ESPN’s presentation.

Adam Schefter will bring ESPN viewers all the latest news and information, while ESPN college football reporter Molly McGrath will interview prospects from the main NFL Draft stage following their selection.

On ABC, Rece Davis will host for the seventh time, alongside 2025 Sports Emmy-nominees Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban and 1992 NFL draftee Desmond Howard.

NFL Draft analyst Field Yates will join college football and NFL reporter and host Laura Rutledge in the green room throughout round one, bringing ABC viewers prospect family interviews, as college football insider Pete Thamel contributes the latest news and information. On Friday night, Yates will join the crew on-set.

ESPN’s newest NFL analyst, Peter Schrager, will make his ESPN NFL Draft debut on Saturday’s presentation, joining Schefter in presenting news and information. Assuming their positions at the main desk, Kiper Jr., Riddick, Yates, NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller and Davis will be on the air all Saturday afternoon, analyzing every pick until the NFL Draft concludes.

Reporting live from team facilities, the following reporters will cover the clubs with five out of the top nine picks:

Jeff Darlington – Tennessee Titans

– Tennessee Titans Jeremy Fowler – Cleveland Browns

– Cleveland Browns Sal Paolantonio – New York Giants

– New York Giants Mike Reiss – New England Patriots

– New England Patriots Lindsey Thiry– New Orleans Saints

Pat McAfee, a 2009 NFL draftee, and his crew, 2009 NFL Draftee Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Tone Digs, 2006 NFL draftee AJ Hawk and Ty Schmit, will bring The Spectacular to Green Bay where they will be joined by notable personalities as each pick is analyzed and discussed in McAfee’s signature style. Additional guests will be announced in the coming days.

Additional ways to consume each pick of the NFL Draft:

ESPN Radio – Host Chris Carlin will be joined alongside 2004 NFL draftee Max Starks , who will be making his NFL Draft debut, NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum , college football reporter Ian Fitzsimmons and NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid . Positioned inside the Resch Center, a number of on-site draftees will complete a live interview on-set moments after being selected.

Host will be joined alongside 2004 NFL draftee , who will be making his NFL Draft debut, NFL front office insider , college football reporter and NFL Draft analyst . Positioned inside the Resch Center, a number of on-site draftees will complete a live interview on-set moments after being selected. ESPN Deportes – Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage alongside NFL experts Sebastián M. Christensen and Miguel Pasquel . NFL reporter M.J. Acosta-Ruiz will be on-site in Green Bay.

– and will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage alongside NFL experts and . NFL reporter will be on-site in Green Bay. ESPN’s DraftCast – Fans can track every pick of the NFL Draft with real-time data and instant analysis, available on com.

– Fans can track every pick of the NFL Draft with real-time data and instant analysis, available on com. ESPN NFL Draft Day Predictor and Simulator –Fans can see the likelihood of where a player will get drafted through the ESPN NFL Draft Day Predictor and ESPN NFL Draft Simulator, while also having the opportunity to make picks and conduct trades themselves.

ESPN Studio Shows Head to the Home of the Packers

The hours surrounding the NFL Draft will be filled with ESPN’s signature studio programming beginning Wednesday and continuing through the week. Each morning, Get Up and First Take will kick coverage off as both shows will have a presence from the NFL Draft. Later in the afternoon, The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Live and College GameDay will originate from Green Bay. ESPN will have more than 25 commentators onsite, with many, including Schrager, appearing across multiple shows.

NFL Live (Wednesday, 4-5 p.m., Thursday, Friday 3-5 p.m., ESPN): 2025 Sports Emmy Award-nominated cast of NFL Live, comprised of Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark , groundbreaking NFL analyst and podcaster Mina Kimes , 2005 NFL draftees Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears and host Rutledge will bring fans five hours of the daily NFL show over the course of the three days. Schrager will join the crew with Schefter and Yates also contributing.

(Wednesday, 4-5 p.m., Thursday, Friday 3-5 p.m., ESPN): 2025 Sports Emmy Award-nominated cast of NFL Live, comprised of Super Bowl Champion , groundbreaking NFL analyst and podcaster , 2005 NFL draftees and and host Rutledge will bring fans five hours of the daily NFL show over the course of the three days. Schrager will join the crew with Schefter and Yates also contributing. College GameDay (Thursday, 5-7 p.m., Friday, 5-6 p.m., ESPN): Davis, Herbstreit, Howard and Saban return for two offseason-editions of the weekly pre-game show. On Thursday, Rutledge will join the crew live from the NFL Draft red carpet, interviewing prospects as they arrive, while college football reporter Jen Lada is set to speak with college coaches in attendance. On both Thursday and Friday, 1995 NFL draftee Joey Galloway , Thamel and Yates will join the desk periodically throughout the show.

(Thursday, 5-7 p.m., Friday, 5-6 p.m., ESPN): Davis, Herbstreit, Howard and Saban return for two offseason-editions of the weekly pre-game show. On Thursday, Rutledge will join the crew live from the NFL Draft red carpet, interviewing prospects as they arrive, while college football reporter is set to speak with college coaches in attendance. On both Thursday and Friday, 1995 NFL draftee , Thamel and Yates will join the desk periodically throughout the show. NFL Draft Countdown (Thursday, 7-8 p.m. and Friday, 6-7 p.m., ESPN): Before the Tennessee Titans officially submit their pick, NFL Draft Countdown, will consist of Kiper Jr., McFarland, Riddick and Greenberg, with Schefter and Schrager joining.

(Thursday, 7-8 p.m. and Friday, 6-7 p.m., ESPN): Before the Tennessee Titans officially submit their pick, NFL Draft Countdown, will consist of Kiper Jr., McFarland, Riddick and Greenberg, with Schefter and Schrager joining. The Pat McAfee Show (Friday, noon-2 p.m. on ESPN, noon – 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN on YouTube): The Pat McAfee Show will originate from Green Bay on Friday, enhancing ESPN’s massive on-site presence even further. McAfee will be joined by Butler, Campbell, Digs, Hawk and Schmit. Fans can expect many notable guests, which will be announced in the coming days.

(Friday, noon-2 p.m. on ESPN, noon – 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN on YouTube): The Pat McAfee Show will originate from Green Bay on Friday, enhancing ESPN’s massive on-site presence even further. McAfee will be joined by Butler, Campbell, Digs, Hawk and Schmit. Fans can expect many notable guests, which will be announced in the coming days. SportsCenter (multiple editions): Host Kevin Negandhi will remain on-site for the entirety of the NFL Draft, ensuring a presence from the event on each edition of ESPN’s flagship show. Thursday, SportsCenter will have an extended edition (12-3 p.m.).

ESPN Radio, Digital Shows and Podcasts Provide Complimentary NFL Draft Coverage

Throughout NFL Draft week, ESPN digital shows and podcasts (available on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App) and ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike, onsite in Green Bay, will cover a wide array of topics and angles surrounding the event:

Monday : First Draft’s last episode before the crew heads to Green Bay will include Greenberg, Yates, and Kiper Jr. breaking down the leading storylines and their latest mock drafts.

: First Draft’s last episode before the crew heads to Green Bay will include Greenberg, Yates, and Kiper Jr. breaking down the leading storylines and their latest mock drafts. Wednesday : Fantasy Focus Football (6:30-8:30 p.m.) will host a special, live event from the Tundra Trio (outside Lambeau Field), featuring Yates, Liz Loza , Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay and Stephania Bell.

: Fantasy Focus Football (6:30-8:30 p.m.) will host a special, live event from the Tundra Trio (outside Lambeau Field), featuring Yates, , and Thursday-Friday : UnSportsmanLike will be live from The Tundra Trio with 2005 NFL draftee Chris Canty, Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon (6-10 a.m., ESPN Radio and simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPNU).

: UnSportsmanLike will be live from The Tundra Trio with 2005 NFL draftee and (6-10 a.m., ESPN Radio and simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPNU). Thursday : At the conclusion of the first round, Harry Douglas, Harry Lyles Jr. and Ben Solak will discuss all of the major storylines from the evening (10:30-11:30 p.m.).

: At the conclusion of the first round, and will discuss all of the major storylines from the evening (10:30-11:30 p.m.). Friday: Douglas, Lyles Jr., Solak, Matt Simms and Cole Cubelic will provide live coverage of every pick from rounds 2 and 3 (7 p.m.-midnight).

Nightly NFL Draft Recaps Available on ESPN+

Recaps of all three days of the NFL Draft will be published each night on ESPN+. Upon the conclusion of the entire NFL Draft on Saturday, Kiper Jr. will give each team a post-Draft grade and explanation, while Miller and Reid will pick steals, surprises and more.

Extensive Coverage Leads into NFL Draft

ESPN will have additional information on NFL Draft content throughout the week of the draft, with full programming details announced in the coming days.