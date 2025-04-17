LALIGA, Bundesliga, English Women’s Super League and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend
LALIGA Matchday 32: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
League leaders FC Barcelona will seek to expand their four-point lead as the title race continues this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
- Saturday’s FC Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo at 10:15 a.m. ET will feature Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English) Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish).
- Commentary teams for Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club on Sunday at 3 p.m.: Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Alex Kirkland (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish).
LALIGA Matchday 32:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 18
|3 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Apr 19
|8 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Leganes
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 20
|8 a.m.
|Valladolid vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Apr 21
|3 p.m.
|Girona vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 30: FC Augsburg-Eintracht Frankfurt on ESPN2 and ESPN+ on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Commentators Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel and reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt (English) will commentate the FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt match on Sunday. ESPN FC hosts Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will provide halftime analysis.
Matchday 30 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Apr 19
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 20
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|1:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
English Women’s Super League on ESPN+ on Saturday
On Saturday at 7 a.m. ET, No. 7 West Ham United will host third-ranked Manchester United on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish live from Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham England.
Eredivisie – Matchday 29: FC Utrecht vs. Ajax on ESPN+ on Sunday
The best matchup of the weekend: No. 1 AFC Ajax faces No. 4 Utrecht on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.
Matchday 29 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sun, Apr 20
|6:15 a.m.
|FC Utrecht vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
