LALIGA, Bundesliga, English Women’s Super League and More on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA Matchday 32: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

League leaders FC Barcelona will seek to expand their four-point lead as the title race continues this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Saturday’s FC Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo at 10:15 a.m. ET will feature Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English) Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish).

Commentary teams for Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club on Sunday at 3 p.m.: Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Alex Kirkland (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish).

LALIGA Matchday 32 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 18 3 p.m. Espanyol vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 19 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Leganes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 20 8 a.m. Valladolid vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Apr 21 3 p.m. Girona vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 30: FC Augsburg-Eintracht Frankfurt on ESPN2 and ESPN+ on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Commentators Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel and reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt (English) will commentate the FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt match on Sunday. ESPN FC hosts Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will provide halftime analysis.

Matchday 30 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Apr 19 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sun, Apr 20 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN2, ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 1:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+

* Subject to change

English Women’s Super League on ESPN+ on Saturday

On Saturday at 7 a.m. ET, No. 7 West Ham United will host third-ranked Manchester United on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish live from Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham England.

Eredivisie – Matchday 29: FC Utrecht vs. Ajax on ESPN+ on Sunday

The best matchup of the weekend: No. 1 AFC Ajax faces No. 4 Utrecht on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 29 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sun, Apr 20 6:15 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. Ajax ESPN+

* Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

