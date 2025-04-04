Live from the Alamo: ESPN Delivers Texas-Sized Studio Programming Surrounding NCAA Men’s Final Four Action in San Antonio

College GameDay Covered by State Farm to provide exclusive insights and access throughout the weekend, live from The Alamo Plaza

GameDay to feature guests throughout the show including St. John’s head coach and 2025 AP co-head coach of the year Rick Pitino

Saturday’s GameDay to exclusively announce the men’s and women’s 2025 John R. Wooden Presented by Principal Player of the Year award winners

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class to be unveiled exclusively on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN2)

ESPN International will televise the semifinals and championship game to fans in 179 countries and territories – Brian Custer and Jay Bilas on the call

Closing out a successful men’s college basketball season, ESPN will post up from the Alamo with live coverage of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship in San Antonio, featuring extensive programming throughout the weekend. The College GameDay crew led by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams, reporter Kris Budden and college insider Pete Thamel will provide insight and analysis leading up to and following the semifinals and championship game.

The crew will join SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take throughout the countdown to the Championship game, with exclusive programming live from the Lone Star State.

ESPN finished its regular season presentation of men’s college basketball up 8% from last year and aired seven of the top 10 men’s college basketball games of the season across all networks. College GameDay finished its regular season campaign as the most-watched regular season since 2020.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm®

Men’s Final Four coverage features a four-hour long special edition of College GameDay Covered by State Farm beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. Davis and the rest of the pregame team will be live from The Alamo Plaza and the show is open to fans. The show will welcome several guests, including St. John’s head coach and 2025 AP co-head coach of the year Rick Pitino joining the show live.

Additional GameDay Highlights

GameDay will exclusively announce the men’s and women’s 2025 John R. Wooden Presented by Principal Player of the Year award winners

Oz the Mentalist mystifies the Duke team

mystifies the Duke team Budden explores why it’s all about family for Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars program

The team will also have look-ins from Tampa, Fla., ahead of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship where Elle Duncan leads ESPN’s studio presence, joined by Sports Emmy nominee Andraya Carter and WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike.

College GameDay will continue its Championship programming on Monday beginning at 7 p.m. (ESPN) previewing the title game. ESPN coverage returns after the trophy has been raised with live postgame studio following the game.

Naismith Hall of Fame Class Announcement

The Basketball Hall of Fame Class Announcement Show Presented by Capital One will air Saturday, April 5 (noon, ESPN2), with an exclusive reveal of the 2025 Hall of Fame class. The one-hour presentation will be hosted by Davis and Bilas, with select members of this year’s class and special guests joining the show.

International Feeds

ESPN International will televise the semifinals and championship game to fans in 179 countries and territories across 21 networks outside the United States:

Brian Custer (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will be courtside to announce the action for both Final Four games and the title game for ESPN’s international presentation.

(play-by-play) and (analyst) will be courtside to announce the action for both Final Four games and the title game for ESPN’s international presentation. Coverage in Latin America (Dominican Republic, Mexico, Central America), South America (including Brazil) the Caribbean, Africa, the Netherlands and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands), and via TSN/RDS in Canada.

Additionally, worldwide, ESPN Syndication has completed deals to distribute the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship to local television clients reaching tens of millions of homes in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and AFN (US Armed Forces Network).

ESPN broadband services around the world – under the WatchESPN, ESPN Play and Star+ brands – are also providing live and on-demand content of the tournament in 179 countries in the Europe, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

SEC Network Sets Up in San Antonio

SEC Network will provide comprehensive on-site coverage of the top-seeded Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators in their quests for a national championship. Host Dari Nowkhah will be joined by analysts Daymeon Fishback and Ron Slay live from San Antonio as the trio shares insight and analysis from the Final Four, which began with Thursday’s SEC Now.

The crew will recap the matchup between the Tigers and Gators in the semifinal on the late-night SEC Now on Saturday. The winner of that matchup will have continued coverage from Nowkhah, Fishback and Slay throughout Sunday and Monday. SECN’s studio presence continues with off-day practice updates as part of Sunday night’s SEC Now, as well as post-game Championship Monday programming during the late-night SEC Now.

ACC Network Surrounds the Blue Devils with Dedicated Studio Featuring National Champion Analysts

ACC Network will be live from San Antonio with surrounding coverage of the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four beginning Friday with its signature studio shows, Nothing But Net and ACC PM. Nothing But Net host Taylor Tannebaum will be joined by a quartet of national champion analysts – Final Four Most Outstanding Players Joel Berry II (2017) and Luke Hancock (2013), legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim (2003) and Duke All-American Carlos Boozer (2001) – for live courtside conversations during Duke’s open practice on Friday (3-4 p.m.). ACC PM with Mark Packer will be hosted from the Charlotte, N.C., studio from 4-6 p.m. with live hits scheduled from San Antonio. On Saturday, Nothing But Net will preview Duke’s semifinal matchup against Houston with a two-hour Nothing But Net: Final Four Pregame special (4-6 p.m.) live from the Plaza de Valero set and following the conclusion of both semifinal games, will return with postgame reaction and analysis (11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.).

Should Duke advance, Sunday will feature a one-hour Nothing But Net: Championship Preview special (4 p.m.). On Monday, ACC PM will be live from San Antonio (4-7 p.m.) and Nothing But Net will preview the championship game with a 90-minute pregame show (7-8:30 p.m.), with postgame programming beginning at 11 p.m.

ESPN.com

Jeff Borzello, Myron Medcalf and Pete Thamel will provide on-site coverage of the Final Four in San Antonio, providing news and features surrounding the event.

