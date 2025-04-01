Multiplatform Sports Personality Peter Schrager Set to Join ESPN and Contribute across NFL Coverage

Regular Appearances on Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Surrounding League’s Signature Events

Will Contribute to ESPN.com, ESPN Radio, Podcasts and More

ESPN has signed Peter Schrager to a multi-year agreement, adding the versatile personality and journalist to an array of ESPN studio shows and platforms. Fans will see and hear Schrager’s commentary and analysis on Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Live, and SportsCenter throughout the year with more regular appearances during the NFL season. Leading up to and surrounding the NFL’s tentpole events such as Super Bowl, free agency and the NFL Draft, Schrager will have an increased presence on the same programs.

An acclaimed journalist and frequent podcast guest and host, Schrager will write occasionally for ESPN.com and contribute to ESPN Radio and ESPN’s podcast lineup.

Schrager will make his ESPN debut in this month, including being in Green Bay, WI., for ESPN’s onsite NFL Draft coverage.

Schrager’s multiplatform NFL media experience spans nearly two decades, including prominent roles on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and FOX NFL Kickoff since 2016 and 2018, respectively, and multiple years of sideline reporting for FOX Sports, while also contributing to its website. Previously, he also served as a contributor on Showtime’s Inside the NFL.

“Peter will have an instant impact at ESPN combining his charismatic style and deep knowledge of the NFL,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content. “His versatility is an asset and will be on display across our shows and platforms as he becomes a signature voice of our NFL coverage. He is a tremendous addition to our roster.”

Said Schrager: “I’m incredibly excited for this amazing opportunity with ESPN. Beyond their fantastic year-round, wall-to-wall, coverage of the NFL, ESPN is personally special to me in that I grew up watching ‘SportsCenter’ three or four times every morning before school and swore by that “NFL Primetime” music with Chris Berman and Tom Jackson doing the highlights on Sunday nights. I can’t wait to be a part of it all and am thrilled to be joining this incredible team.”

More on Peter Schrager

Schrager, a native of New Jersey and a Emory University graduate, began his career with ESPN.com in 2004 before joining Fox Sports in 2006. His profile continuously evolved as an NFL insider and reporter, rising to be a prominent on-air contributor during both FOX and NFL Network’s Super Bowl week and Super Bowl pregame shows. Schrager has covered the NFL Draft in various roles and has established strong relationships with players and coaches, making him one of the most-trusted reporters in the NFL landscape.

In addition to being a senior writer for Fox Sports, Schrager is the author of two books – “Strength of a Champion” with OJ Brigance (2013) and the New York Times best seller, “Out of the Blue” with Victor Cruz (2012) – and has been a contributor to GQ. Schrager also has experience covering the NBA and the Olympics.