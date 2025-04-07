Seven Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. ET and Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday Doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: Carolina Hurricanes Face Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. and Anaheim Ducks Take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m.

ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader: Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 12:30 p.m. ET and New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 3 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche Face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 10 p.m. on ESPN

The Point Returns Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with seven exclusive games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Action begins Tuesday, April 8, with an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who recently clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth, take on the Florida Panthers. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche for a Western Conference matchup.

Thursday, exclusive game action continues with an ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu doubleheader beginning at 7:30 p.m. when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s top two teams. At 10 p.m., the puck drops for a battle in Southern California as the Anaheim Ducks face the Los Angeles Kings, who clinched a Western Conference Playoff spot this past weekend.

ABC Hockey Saturday continues this week with a doubleheader beginning with the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets at 12:30 p.m. as Alex Ovechkin aims to add to his historic NHL all-time goals record. The New York Rangers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes following at 3 p.m. Both games will be simulcast on ESPN+.

Sunday, exclusive action continues with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to this week’s exclusive games, 41 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Every day until the end of the regular season, NHL Playoff Watch will be updated on ESPN.com/NHL with current playoff matchups, schedules, scores, expanded standings and a draft lottery outlook.

