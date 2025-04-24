Sheraton Returns as Title Sponsor of Hawai‘i Bowl

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Bowl has signed a three-year title sponsorship agreement with Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, renaming the event to the Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl. The ESPN Events owned-and-operated event was previously known as the Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl from 2003-13.

The Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl will celebrate its 22nd edition this year and will be played at the University of Hawai‘i’s Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The bowl game is traditionally played during the Christmas holiday. Date and time of this year’s game will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to welcome Sheraton back as the title sponsor of the Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl,” said Daryl Garvin, Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl executive director. “Their renewed title commitment is a testament to the 24-year relationship we share and Sheraton’s dedication to supporting our local community. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable event that celebrates both football excellence and the spirit of Aloha.

“Sheraton’s relationship with the game goes back to its founding and their role over the years has provided for countless memories of those who have participated in the game,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “We at ESPN Events are proud of the bowl game in Hawai‘i and look forward to continued growth with Sheraton as our title sponsor.”

“Sheraton has a rich heritage of creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. It is the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities, just like ours in Waikiki” says Emilio Gomez, complex sales leader for Marriott’s Waikiki Collection. “Sheraton’s return as Hawai‘i Bowl title sponsor aligns perfectly with the brand and Marriott Bonvoy’s commitment to offer the best experiences to guests, fans and local communities alike” continued Gomez.

“This marks the newest chapter in Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts’ long history in Hawai‘i,” said Michael Takayama, senior vice president of Kyo-ya Management Company. “As the owner of the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Waikiki Beach, Moana Surfrider, The Royal Hawaiian, and Sheraton Maui, we’re deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership with ESPN Events and the Hawai‘i Bowl. It’s an honor to help carry forward this meaningful holiday tradition.”

“Our decision to return as title sponsor reflects our ongoing commitment to the people of Hawai‘i—to support the local community, keep a major college bowl game in the islands, and help sustain local jobs, small businesses, and the hospitality industry during an important time of year.”

“We’re proud to be part of an event that puts Hawai‘i on the national stage while celebrating the dedication and talent of student-athletes,” added Takayama. “We hope the bowl continues to uplift our community, inspire future generations, and reinforce Hawai‘i’s place as the home of a premier college football tradition.

Sheraton, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, was the bowl game’s longest running title sponsor for 11 years. During that time, some of the bowl’s memorable moments included two overtime contests and NCAA record-breaking performances by Hawai‘i’s Jason Rivers against Arizona State in 2006 and East Carolina’s Chris Johnson versus Boise State in 2007. The game was also known for its high-scoring affairs as the winning team scored 40+ points in eight consecutive games from 2003-2010.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2024-25 academic year, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at nearly 430 hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. For more information, please visit www.sheraton.com, and stay connected on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on X and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts, LP

Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts, LP is the steward of six hotel and resort properties in Hawaii and California, including such historical and cultural treasures as the first hotel built in Waikiki, the Moana Hotel; the “Pink Palace of the Pacific,” The Royal Hawaiian Hotel; and the landmark, century-old Palace Hotel in San Francisco. Kyo-ya also owns the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Waikiki Beach, and Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.Kyo-ya is committed to ensuring Waikiki maintains its reputation as a world-class destination. The company recently completed extensive renovations and upgrades, investing more than $300 million in its Waikiki properties alone.

