Sponsors Announced for 2025 espnW Summit NYC on May 1

ESPN has announced the roster of sponsors for the 2025 espnW Summit NYC presented by Eli Lilly and Company. Taking place Thursday, May 1 at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, the one-day event will once again bring together influential leaders across sports, business, and entertainment for a day of inspiring discussions focused on fostering change and creating new opportunities for women in sports.

Eli Lilly and Company joins as the presenting sponsor of the espnW Summit NYC to continue to highlight their investment and commitment to women’s sports.

Rhone joins as a first-time Summit sponsor, and will provide all attendees and talent with exclusive apparel items from their Course to Court line.

Long time Summit sponsor, Gatorade, returns as the official sports nutrition sponsor of the event, as well as the presenting sponsor of all workout activities on-site. They will provide their portfolio of products to all on-site attendees.

Hosted by journalist, radio host & TV personality, Sarah Spain, the Summit will feature panels led by ESPN Host and SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan; ESPN Reporter, Soccer Analyst, and World Cup Champion Julie Foudy; ESPN Host and Reporter Laura Rutledge; and MLB & Softball Analyst Jessica Mendoza. ESPN Studio Anchor & Analyst Christine Williamson will host the livestream of the event, which will be available for free on select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms. In-person and virtual registration can be completed at nyc.espnwsummit.com.

Featured events and panels will include:

espnW Keynote Conversation | Featuring Jordan Chiles , 2x Olympian, World Champion and NYT Best-Selling Author, in conversation with Elle Duncan

espnW Summit Opening | Featuring a surprise performance and a conversation with Shana Stephenson, Chief Brand Officer at New York Liberty, with Sarah Spain

espnW Keynote | Cori Close , UCLA Women’s Basketball Head Coach, in conversation with Sarah Spain

Women at the Hel m: The Seattle Kraken | A spotlight Summit discussion featuring top female coaches and influential figures in the hockey industry, moderated by Julie Foudy Featured speakers include Jessica Campbell, Assistant Coach, Seattle Kraken; Linda Cohn , SportsCenter Anchor, NHL Reporter and Special Host, Kraken Hockey Network, ESPN; and Namita Nandakumar , Director, Research and Development, Seattle Kraken

Navigating Expansion | Owners and executives at the forefront of expansion in women’s sports discuss the unprecedented growth across leagues and teams, moderated by Sarah Spain Featuring Kim Miner , Chief of Staff and Chief Legal Officer, Boston Legacy FC and Teresa Resch , President, Toronto Tempo

Athletes Unlimited Softball League Panel | Some of the biggest names in softball discuss the launch of the next major professional women’s sports league and the exciting future ahead, moderated by Jessica Mendoza Featuring Allie Kleva, AUSL Chief Growth Officer; Cat Osterman, AUSL Advisor, General Manager, Former Professional Softball Player and 3x Olympian ; and Sierra Romero, AUSL Professional Softball Player coach and entrepreneur

Motherhood and Sports | An honest discussion to uncover the common truths and challenges of motherhood from a powerhouse group of women in sports, moderated by Julie Foudy Featured speakers include Jenn Hildreth, Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster; Terri Carmichael Jackson, Executive Director of the WNBAPA; and Madison Packer , former professional ice hockey player

Women of ESPN: College Football | Engaging and candid conversations that take you behind-the-scenes with the remarkable women of ESPN covering college football, moderated by Laura Rutledge Featuring Tiffany Greene, ESPN Play-by-Play Commentator; Molly McGrath, Sideline Reporter for ESPN/ABC Saturday college football games; and Jess Sims, ESPN College Sports Reporter

The Elle Duncan Show: Live from The espnW Summit NYC | Featuring SportsCenter hosts Elle Duncan and Ari Chambers and guests Charlotte Wilder and Madeline Hill , co-hosts of The Sports Gossip Show ; Mariah Rose, host of Hoops for Hotties ; and Jess Smetana, host on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. The Elle Duncan Show presented by AT&T covers the biggest storylines at the intersection of sports and pop culture.





Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout The Summit. For more information, follow us on X/Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit.

About espnW

espnW is a global multi-platform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.

