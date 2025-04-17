Third Annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Twists into Action on January 10, 2026

ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated gymnastics invitational, the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, returns to the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, with two quad meets in one day: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. Session I will air live on ABC at 4 p.m. ET, with Session II in primetime on ESPN2 at either 8 or 9 p.m. Sprouts Farmers Market returns as the event’s title sponsor with a new, multi-year contract extension.

“We are thrilled to return to Utah for the third annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad,” said ESPN Events director Kristen Shaver. “To have all eight teams make a postseason appearance with five advancing to the National Championship speaks volumes to the stature of this early season event. We believe strongly in the power of women’s sports and are committed to furthering the growth of gymnastics. We couldn’t be more pleased to have Sprouts Farmers Market share in that vision.”

Five of the eight national semifinalists competing in this weekend’s NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship will participate in the third year of the event, including top-seeded and defending national champion LSU, No. 2 seed Oklahoma, No. 4 seed Utah, No. 5 seed UCLA and No. 8 seed Michigan State. The meet will also feature No. 5 seed California, No. 9 seed Kentucky and 2021 NCAA Champion Michigan.

“Sprouts is on a mission to empower women both on and off the mat, whether it’s fueling performance through nutrition or partnering with organizations who are changing the game in women’s sports,” said Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts. “We are proud to continue our support of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad and reaffirm our ongoing commitment to elevating women’s college athletics.”

The Maverik Center hosted the inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, and the event rotated to Oklahoma City last year. The first two years of the event have scored the two most-watched live, regular season collegiate gymnastics meets ever on ESPN platforms.

Full details regarding matchups, times and commentators will be announced at a later date. Tickets are set to go on sale this fall. Fans can secure pre-sale access by signing up for the event mailing list at www.sproutscollegiatequad.com/tickets.

