Tip Off Time in Tampa! ESPN’s MegaCast Presentation of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four Begins Friday, April 4

Championship Sunday set for ABC – April 6, 3 p.m. ET

Nearly a dozen ESPN platforms present wall-to-wall coverage

The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T returns — ESPN2/ESPN+ for semis, ESPN/ESPN+ on Championship Sunday

ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Capital One heads to the Sunshine State, as premier coverage of the NCAA Women’s Final Four presented by AT&T is live from Tampa’s Amalie Arena, April 4 and 6.

The 2025 championship weekend will feature ESPN’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One along with signature MegaCast presentations across multiple platforms, with all televised offerings also streaming on ESPN+.

Semifinal action begins on ESPN and ESPN+ on Friday, April 4, at 7 p.m. ET, when No. 1 Texas and No. 1 South Carolina go head-to-head. The second of the two semifinals, featuring No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 UCLA, is slated for 9 p.m. The winners of each contest will meet in the finale on Sunday, April 6, as a national champion will be crowned on ABC for the third straight year. A simulcast of the 2025 National Championship game will be available on ESPN+.

ESPN’s lead commentator team will be on the call throughout the Final Four, featuring notable play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, Hall of Fame analyst Rebecca Lobo and Sports Emmy and Curt Gowdy Award-winning reporter Holly Rowe. This marks the fifth Women’s Final Four for the trio.

SportsCenter anchor and women’s College GameDay host Elle Duncan will lead ESPN’s studio coverage, joined by GameDay analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike. The NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One tips off at 6 p.m. on Friday on ESPN, breaking down the storylines and previewing the semifinal matchups. The NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One will precede the championship for a full hour on ABC Sunday at 2 p.m.

For the second straight season, ESPN will have rules analysts on hand during both the semifinals and the championship game. Violet Palmer – who has served as the rules analyst during the early rounds of the tournament – will bring her expertise to the broadcast.

Saturday’s open practices for the two advancing teams are slated to air on ESPN2, beginning at 1 p.m. Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Carolyn Peck and Stephanie White will bring fans all the on-site action during the two practices as the teams prepare for the NCAA finale on Sunday.

Watch on Every Screen

ESPN’s unparalleled production of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship will utilize multiple platforms as part of its signature MegaCast presentation across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Fan favorite alternate cast, The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T, returns for its fourth year featuring collegiate and WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. The dynamic duo will once again bring their signature banter and unique perspective to fans, live from the BTS set inside Amalie Arena. There will be no shortage of star power with guests from across the spectrum of sports and pop culture. The show will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for the semifinal games, then will air on ESPN and ESPN+ for Sunday’s championship.

Additionally, for the first time the three games will be available in 4K/HDR.

Further MegaCast feeds include:

Beyond the Rim (ESPN+): Provides an aerial camera view with the main telecast commentary and replays, supported by an enhanced statistical feed.

Provides an aerial camera view with the main telecast commentary and replays, supported by an enhanced statistical feed. On the Rail (ESPN+): Will track game action along one full length of the floor from end to end. The stream will feature natural sound and replays.

Technology Tips Off

ESPN Edge Innovation Center is pulling out all the stops for Tampa with COSM’s live activation:

Live activation for all games, produced by COSM, streamed to the COSM dome

In-depth look at ESPN’s camera complement in Tampa, featuring a variety of specialty cameras:

50 cameras across game, studio and Bird and Taurasi Show

34 cameras dedicated to game

Railcam

Supracam with virtual graphics

Megladon Sony FX6 SDF camera

(2) Sony 4800 cameras with Fuji 25mm – 1000mm lens and Fuji 24mm – 300mm lens

Sony F5500 camera with Fuji 14mm – 100mm lens

(3) Jibs – Indoor jib with virtual graphics, jibs for both indoor and outdoor studio sets

(8) Robotic Camera – ATRs, Hallway Panos, Ref PTZ and (3) ISO PTZs for the BTS set

Outdoor drone with virtual graphics

Additional Tech Tidbits:

25 transmission paths

ESPN.com

Writers Andrea Adelson, Katie Barnes, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel will be on site in Tampa. Coverage highlights include:

Live analysis, news coverage, social posts, game recaps and highlights from Tampa

Expert picks and predictions for the national semifinals and NCAA title game

Analysis of the Final Four’s biggest storylines, each matchup and how each team can win the championship

The top 15 players in the NCAA Women’s Final Four

An oral history marking the 30-year anniversary of UConn’s first national championship and 35-0 season in 1995

Immediately following the national title game, ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2025-26 season will be published

SEC Network Coverage

SEC Network will provide comprehensive on-site coverage of the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas Longhorns in their quests for the national title. Alyssa Lang and analyst Steffi Sorensen will share insight and analysis from the Final Four, beginning with SEC Now coverage from open practices and press conferences on Thursday. Lang and Sorensen will be joined by Ole Miss Head Coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin throughout the week in Tampa.

The trio returns pre-game Friday with live updates in The Paul Finebaum Show ahead of the national semifinals and they will recap the Gamecocks’/Longhorns’ performance in the Women’s Final Four on the late-night SEC Now. The winner of the semifinal between South Carolina and Texas will have continued coverage from Lang, Sorensen and McPhee-McCuin through the weekend. The crew will provide practice updates on SEC Now Saturday night, as well as post-game Championship Sunday programming during the 7 p.m. SEC Now.

Digital Coverage

Countdown to the Semifinals & Countdown to the Final

ESPN continues its expanded digital coverage with its social and digital show, Countdown to the Semifinals and Countdown to the Final, both presented by Wendy’s. Hosted by Christine Williamson, alongside Ari Chambers and Carolyn Peck, the pregame show will be available on ESPN’s YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App at 4:45 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The trio will also pair up for The Wrap-Up Presented by AT&T, available on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App immediately following the UConn vs. UCLA game on Friday night and immediately after the conclusion of the Championship on Sunday.

Doechii x ESPN

ESPN released its 2025 March Madness campaign, celebrating the unforgettable moments set to occur across the 68-team tournament. The creative, which debuted March 16, continues through the final buzzer of the national championship game.

Tampa native Doechii, who is coming off her Grammy win for Best Rap Album, was the perfect voice to bring the energy to this campaign.

It also features the Morehouse College House of Funk Marching Band and Sasha Cheek, a 2024 Delaware State University (DSU) graduate and Disney On The Yard Drum Major. Cheek was a head drum major during her time at DSU, a rare role for a female at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) but makes her the perfect fit with her unique presence and leadership within the creative’s unapologetic vibe.

Tourney Town

Fans are welcome to visit the ESPN Boardwalk at Tourney Town for a Tampa inspired airbrush stand. Celebrate the Final Four with airbrush artists ready to customize your gameday gear. Win a hat, tank or tee and make it uniquely yours while soaking in the electric vibes of March Madness. WNBA Atlanta Dream Guard, Allisha Gray, will be at the ESPN Boardwalk on Saturday from 11-12 to interact with fans and sign autographs. Tourney Town is open April 4-6 at the Tampa Convention Center.

Beyond the Baseline

The upcoming second season of ESPN Original Series Full Court Press presented by Eli Lilly and Company will be highlighted at the NCAA’s Beyond the Baseline event in Tourney Town on Saturday, April 5, from noon-1 p.m.

Monica McNutt will lead a panel with Cheryl Miller, Sylvia Fowles, and Jackie Young to discuss how this season – featuring Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Flau’jae Johnson (LSU) and Kiki Iriafen (USC) — captures the drive and resilience that make these players special and the women’s college basketball landscape overall.

This season of Full Court Press features exclusive interviews and inside access where viewers will experience pivotal moments from the 2024-25 season, both on and off the court, as Hannah, Flau’jae, and Kiki blaze their own paths in this new era of women’s basketball.

All Beyond the Baseline events are free and open to the public.

NCAA Division I Women’s Final Four MegaCast Schedule

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App