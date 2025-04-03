Top LALIGA and Bundesliga Soccer Games Across on ESPN Platforms This Week

LALIGA Matchday 30: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
League leaders FC Barcelona will look to expand the team’s three-point lead over second ranked Real Madrid on ESPN platforms this weekend.
- Saturday’s Real Madrid-Valencia CF at 10:15 a.m. ET will feature Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish).
- Commentary teams for FC Barcelona-Real Betis at 3p.m.: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens.
LALIGA Matchday 30:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Apr 4
|3 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Apr 5
|8 a.m.
|Girona vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 6
|8 a.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Sevilla vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Valladolid vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Apr 7
|3 p.m.
|CD Leganés vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 28: FC Bayern München on ESPN+, Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Ahead of Der Klassiker on April 12, first-ranked FC Bayern München faces FC Augsburg, Friday at 2:30 ET on ESPN+, and Borussia Dortmund takes on Sport-Club Freiburg on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.. All matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and select games in Spanish. Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga schedule MD 28:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Apr 4
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 5
|9:30 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 6
|9:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Eredivisie – Matchday 28: Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord in Matches on ESPN+ this Weekend
Five of the top six clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie – AFC Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar, and FC Twente – will play in matches on Saturday-Sunday on ESPN+. The best matchup of the weekend: No. 5 AZ Alkmaar hosts No. 3 Feyenoord on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.
Matchday 28 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Sat, Apr 5
|10:30 a.m.
|AZ Alkmaar vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|FC Twente vs. Fortuna Sittard
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|FC Groningen vs. PSV Eindhoven
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 6
|10:45 a.m.
|AFC Ajax vs. NAC Breda
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
