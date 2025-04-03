Top LALIGA and Bundesliga Soccer Games Across on ESPN Platforms This Week

LALIGA Matchday 30: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

League leaders FC Barcelona will look to expand the team’s three-point lead over second ranked Real Madrid on ESPN platforms this weekend.

Saturday’s Real Madrid-Valencia CF at 10:15 a.m. ET will feature Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish).

Commentary teams for FC Barcelona-Real Betis at 3p.m.: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens.

LALIGA Matchday 30 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Apr 4 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 5 8 a.m. Girona vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 6 8 a.m. Las Palmas vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Sevilla vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valladolid vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Apr 7 3 p.m. CD Leganés vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 28: FC Bayern München on ESPN+, Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Ahead of Der Klassiker on April 12, first-ranked FC Bayern München faces FC Augsburg, Friday at 2:30 ET on ESPN+, and Borussia Dortmund takes on Sport-Club Freiburg on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.. All matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and select games in Spanish. Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga schedule MD 28 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Apr 4 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sat, Apr 5 9:30 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Apr 6 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+

* Subject to change

Eredivisie – Matchday 28: Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord in Matches on ESPN+ this Weekend

Five of the top six clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie – AFC Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar, and FC Twente – will play in matches on Saturday-Sunday on ESPN+. The best matchup of the weekend: No. 5 AZ Alkmaar hosts No. 3 Feyenoord on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Matchday 28 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat, Apr 5 10:30 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. FC Twente vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+ 2 p.m. FC Groningen vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ Sun, Apr 6 10:45 a.m. AFC Ajax vs. NAC Breda ESPN+

* Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

